Parker Waichman LLP : Euphoria Fancy Food Inc. Recalls Dried Fruit Products

08/15/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
[Attachment]

Dried fruit products recalled

BROOKLYN, NY. - The Brooklyn-based food company Euphoria Fancy Food Inc. is recalling packages of dried fruit due to their containing sulfites that are not listed on the food labels. The recall concerns the product Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits in Apple that have been found to contain sulfites.

The product information for the packaged dried fruit is as follows:

Name: Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits - Apple
Size: 500g
Product Code: 21 01 19 SS
UPC: 4605932006197

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall and indicated that people who have sensitivities to sulfites should not eat the dried fruit. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found sulfites in packages of this product during a routine sampling, and the sulfites were not properly declared on the packaging label. The amount of sulfites in the food product was not reported.

People with asthma and people who have sensitivities to sulfites could develop severe reactions from ingestion of 10 mg of sulfites. Anaphylactic shock has been documented in sulfite-sensitive people after consuming sulfites in this quantity. To date, no adverse reactions have been reported related to the Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dried Fruits, but the product has been recalled as a precaution for consumers.

The FDA has advised consumers to not eat the product if they have sulfite sensitivities. Ingestion of this recalled food product could result in life-threatening reactions in people who are sensitive to sulfites, the FDA says.

Packages of the product can be returned to the stores where they were bought, and consumers will receive full refunds, according to a release on the recall. If consumers have questions about this recall, they can call (718) 768-3400.

Disclaimer

Parker Waichman LLP published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 20:01:09 UTC
