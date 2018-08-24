Parkit Appoints New Officers and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: PKT; OTCQX: PKTEF) announces the appointment of Steve Strauss and Avi Minkowitz to the offices of Vice-President of the Company.

Parkit has granted 50,000 incentive stock options to each of Mr. Strauss and Mr. Minkowitz, exercisable at the price of $0.29 per share for a period of 5 years, vesting over the first 12 months in 4 equal quarterly instalments. This grant of options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

As previously announced on July 6, 2018, Mr. Strauss and Mr. Minkowitz joined the Company when Parkit purchased the operating assets of Smart Parking Solutions Canada Inc. Since this acquisition, the Company has been actively seeking parking based real estate acquisitions and has seen deal flow increase dramatically. Both Mr. Strauss and Mr. Minkowitz are focusing on deal origination. The board of directors is excited by the new deal flow and are looking forward to increasing shareholder value through a targeted acquisition strategy.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

