Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parkland Cares : Opens Grant Process for Mental Health Providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 07:46am EDT

PARKLAND, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkland Cares has awarded $239,000 to six mental health-counseling centers and now the nonprofit, which focuses on funding nonprofit mental health agencies in the aftermath of last year's tragedy, continues its' commitment to give families easier access to mental-health and trauma counseling.

Our goal is to make it easier for the survivors, their families and the community to easily find the resources needed to piece their lives back together again. The mission is to provide immediate and long-term funding and awareness for mental health psychological counseling and services provided by community based, non-profit agencies. (PRNewsfoto/Parkland Cares,Debt.com)

Parkland Cares is going beyond its original invitation-only grant model and is opening the application process to all mental health nonprofit organizations who serve the community. The board of directors are urging South Florida organizations to review the grant guidelines and apply during the submission period of August 1 -31, 2019.

"When we started only 18 months ago, we wanted to make sure that that funds raised would provide direct services to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community," Parkland Cares Executive Director Stacey Udine says. "With the generous help from donors, our commitment remains the same and we are dedicated to making sure that long-term therapy and support are available."

Previous grant recipients received between $25,000 and $80,000 each. Some used those grants to develop Parkland-specific resources they couldn't have otherwise afforded. For example, the Children's Bereavement Center launched a free Parkland grief support group for families last September with the award money. Tomorrow's Rainbow opened a similar group specifically for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and families.

Parkland Cares was founded after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com who is a Parkland resident living only a few miles from the school. Dvorkin immediately saw the need for mental-health counseling.

"When the news fades from the national headlines, the community still has to pick up the pieces," Dvorkin says. "Studies have shown that long-term mental health care is needed after such a tragedy and with Parkland Cares broadening our reach, we want to hear from organizations specializing in the hardest kind of care: the kind that continues for a long time."

About: Parkland Cares mission is to provide immediate and long-term funding and awareness for mental health counseling for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors, their families and the community-at-large.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkland-cares-opens-grant-process-for-mental-health-providers-300901029.html

SOURCE Parkland Cares


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aKREDITBANKEN A/S : opjustering / halvårsrapport 2019
AQ
08:16aMERITOR : reg; Announces New Assembly and Research and Development Facility in Mysore, India
PR
08:16aCAE : reports first quarter fiscal 2020 results and 10% dividend increase
PR
08:16aGlobal Makeup Tools Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Beauty and Makeup Tutorials to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:16aOIF Launches Two New Projects — Higher Baud Rate Coherent Driver Modulator and Low-Rate Service Multiplexing Using FlexE and 400ZR White Paper — at Q3 Meeting
BU
08:16a8X8 : San Jose Earthquakes Tap 8x8 to Improve Communications On and Off the Field
BU
08:15a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Statement of a significant fact 'On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer'
EQ
08:15aNovan Advances Women's Health Business Unit with Non-Dilutive Funding
GL
08:15aSix Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report
GL
08:15aMACY'S : posts 48% drop in profit, cuts full-year forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group