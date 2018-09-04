Parkland Health & Hospital System Dallas County : Could you have diabetes?

Posted: 9/4/2018
Even though diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S., experts say that many people don't know they can often prevent Type 2 diabetes. Knowing your risk can help you make better decisions and decrease your chance of getting diabetes.
You may be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if:
You are overweight
You smoke
You have high blood pressure
You are not active
You have high cholesterol
You eat unhealthy food
Diabetes is a very serious disease when it's not controlled. When your blood sugar is very high (above 200 mg/dl), you may have some of these signs and symptoms:
Feeling very thirsty
Feeling very hungry
Urinating (peeing) a lot
Fatigue (being very tired)
Blurry vision
Losing weight without trying
Take the diabetes self-assessment by going to www.ParklandDiabetes.com/RiskTest to find out if you are at risk for diabetes.
