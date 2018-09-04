Parkland Health & Hospital System Dallas County : Could you have diabetes?

Posted: 9/4/2018

Even though diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S., experts say that many people don't know they can often prevent Type 2 diabetes. Knowing your risk can help you make better decisions and decrease your chance of getting diabetes.

You may be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if:

You are overweight

You smoke

You have high blood pressure

You are not active

You have high cholesterol

You eat unhealthy food



Diabetes is a very serious disease when it's not controlled. When your blood sugar is very high (above 200 mg/dl), you may have some of these signs and symptoms:

Feeling very thirsty

Feeling very hungry

Urinating (peeing) a lot

Fatigue (being very tired)

Blurry vision

Losing weight without trying



Take the diabetes self-assessment by going to www.ParklandDiabetes.com/RiskTest to find out if you are at risk for diabetes.