Parkland Health & Hospital System Dallas County : Could you have diabetes?

09/04/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

Posted: 9/4/2018

Even though diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S., experts say that many people don't know they can often prevent Type 2 diabetes. Knowing your risk can help you make better decisions and decrease your chance of getting diabetes.

You may be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if:

  • You are overweight
  • You smoke
  • You have high blood pressure
  • You are not active
  • You have high cholesterol
  • You eat unhealthy food

Diabetes is a very serious disease when it's not controlled. When your blood sugar is very high (above 200 mg/dl), you may have some of these signs and symptoms:

  • Feeling very thirsty
  • Feeling very hungry
  • Urinating (peeing) a lot
  • Fatigue (being very tired)
  • Blurry vision
  • Losing weight without trying

Take the diabetes self-assessment by going to www.ParklandDiabetes.com/RiskTest to find out if you are at risk for diabetes.

Disclaimer

Parkland Health & Hospital System - Dallas County Hospital District published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 19:16:04 UTC
