Parkland Health & Hospital System Dallas County : Wash your hands

Posted: 12/31/2018
You can help stop the spread of germs by washing your hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer. These are the times when you are most likely to come in contact with germs:
-
Before, during, and after preparing food, especially when handling raw meat
-
Before eating food
-
Before and after caring for someone who is sick
-
After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
-
After being outside
-
Before and after treating a cut or wound
-
After going to the bathroom or changing diapers
-
After touching an animal or animal waste
-
After taking out the trash
Disclaimer
Parkland Health & Hospital System - Dallas County Hospital District published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 19:03:01 UTC