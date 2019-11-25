Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parkmead : Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement -25 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 11:08am EST

Auction Number:

BOJ/R-14/20191125/215

BANK OF JAMAICA

Auction Date:

Monday, 25 November 2019

NETHERSOLE PLACE

P.O. BOX 621

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, W.I.

TO:

ALL DEPOSIT-TAKING INSTITUTIONS

RE:

Auction for Jamaica Dollar Liquidity for 14-day Repurchase Operation

Bank of Jamaica is receiving applications for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity to deposit-taking institutions on the following terms:

Instrument Type:

Repurchase

Settlement Date:

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Maturity Date:

Tuesday, 10 December 2019

Tenor:

14-days

Auction Amount:

JMD 500,000,000.00

Pricing Format:

Competitive Auction for the full amount

The conditions for participation in the operation are as follows:

1.0 Bids will be accepted up to 10:00am on Monday, 25 November 2019

2.0 Bids will be received by email sent to BOJAuction@boj.org.jm: An automatic acknowledgement will be sent. If an entity has not received this acknowledgement, please follow-up with a telephone call by 10:00am to any of the telephone numbers listed: 922-8121, 932-4212, 932-4068, 922-0827 and 967-4941.

3.0 There is a minimum bid size of JMD100 million for participation in the operation.

4.0 The Bank has determined a minimum interest rate, for eligibility in the auction. In that regard, bids submitted below the minimum will be deemed ineligible for the participation in the auction.

5.0 Each DTI may submit up to three (3) competitive bids in the operation.

6.0 The interest rate for bids should not exceed two (2) decimal places. The Bank will truncate the interest rate to be consistent with this requirement.

7.0 The allocation of bids will start at the highest interest rate to the lowest interest rate, until the auction amount is fully allotted or all bids are fully allocated.

8.0 Successfully allotted bids will be settled at the interest rate of the bid.

9.0 Institutions must submit the nominal value of securities to be used as collateral for the bid at the time of making the bid application1/.

10.0 Subsequent to the notification of successful bid or unsuccessful bid, the final collateral to be delivered for successful bids will be confirmed by the Trading Room.

11.0 All confirmed transactions will be effected in JamClear®-CSD for settlement in JamClear®-RTGS.

12.0 The Bank reserves the right to reject any bid for any reason and without explanation, in whole or part, including in the light of the other bids received.

1/ The usual collateral requirements will apply for all transactions conducted under this operation.

25 November 2019

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 16:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aTRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:30aC & F FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:30aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of Own Shares 25.11.2019
AQ
11:30aBAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:30aNokia to discontinue Chief Operating Officer role; current COO Joerg Erlemeier to leave company
GL
11:28a3M : Science, Technology & Sustainability Committee
PU
11:28aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds a $12.7M Freddie Mac SBL Portfolio in Northern New Jersey
PU
11:28aJARVIS SECURITIES : Director's Interest
PU
11:28aTITN CEME : Setting up of a liquidity contract and the appointment of a market maker
PU
11:28aSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Where there's a will…
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group