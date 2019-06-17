Log in
Parks Associates: 25% of UK consumers rate access to real-time energy use information as most valuable energy management tool

06/17/2019 | 03:01am EDT

DALLAS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from Parks Associates finds 25% of UK broadband households rate access to real-time energy use information as the most valuable energy management tool. According to IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home, UK consumers show strong interest in real-time alerts and notifications for high energy consumption. Providers and manufacturers can tap into this opportunity with energy-related service and product bundles.

“Campaigns such as Gaz & Leccy promotions in Great Britain have helped boost consumer awareness of the benefits in real-time energy information, especially regarding cost control,” said Denise Ernst, VP, Parks Associates. “The next step is to make that information relevant and easily actionable for consumers. Analytics paired with real-time data can develop a model of what is normal in a household and provide alerts when energy consumption goes outside those parameters.”

Parks Associates research shows saving money is the highest positive influencer for the purchase of smart home devices, and energy-related use cases often deliver the most direct cost savings through lower energy bills. IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home provides insights on awareness, demand, and adoption for connected energy products in relation to the smart home.

Additional research includes:

  • 18% of consumers in the UK are very familiar with smart thermostats.
  • More than half of UK broadband households with a smart thermostat find third-party monitoring of smart thermostats very valuable.
  • The median household in the UK spends £50 per month for electricity.

Parks Associates will highlight the latest smart home and energy management solutions and business strategies at its upcoming CONNECTIONS™ Europe on 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel, Amsterdam. More information at www.connectionseurope.com.

For information on IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home, contact sales@parksassociates.com. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis at sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions. http://www.parksassociates.com

Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77dd42a6-63f9-40ab-b058-47cbcd2205ce

Primary Logo

Parks Associates: Most Valuable Energy Management Feature

Parks Associates: Most Valuable Energy Management Feature

© GlobeNewswire 2019
