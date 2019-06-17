Parks Associates: 25% of UK consumers rate access to real-time energy use information as most valuable energy management tool

DALLAS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from Parks Associates finds 25% of UK broadband households rate access to real-time energy use information as the most valuable energy management tool. According to IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home, UK consumers show strong interest in real-time alerts and notifications for high energy consumption. Providers and manufacturers can tap into this opportunity with energy-related service and product bundles.



“Campaigns such as Gaz & Leccy promotions in Great Britain have helped boost consumer awareness of the benefits in real-time energy information, especially regarding cost control,” said Denise Ernst, VP, Parks Associates. “The next step is to make that information relevant and easily actionable for consumers. Analytics paired with real-time data can develop a model of what is normal in a household and provide alerts when energy consumption goes outside those parameters.”

Parks Associates research shows saving money is the highest positive influencer for the purchase of smart home devices, and energy-related use cases often deliver the most direct cost savings through lower energy bills. IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home provides insights on awareness, demand, and adoption for connected energy products in relation to the smart home.

Additional research includes:

18% of consumers in the UK are very familiar with smart thermostats.

More than half of UK broadband households with a smart thermostat find third-party monitoring of smart thermostats very valuable.

The median household in the UK spends £50 per month for electricity.

