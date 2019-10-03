Parks Associates: 58% of UK broadband households prefer hardware-as-a-service option at £5 per month for smart thermostats

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks Associates research finds a majority of UK broadband households prefer the hardware-as-a-service model for purchasing smart thermostats, smart home kits, boiler systems, and rooftop solar. The research firm will host CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home 19-20 November in Amsterdam to discuss strategies to leverage smart home platforms to deploy new value-added services and expand revenue opportunities.



The session “Smart Home Platforms: Enabling Solutions and Expanding Value” features the following speakers:

Matthieu de Broca, International Business Development Director, Overkiz , a subsidiary of the Somfy Group

, a subsidiary of the Somfy Group Mark Lufkin, Chief Commercial Officer, Wondrwall

Daniel Moneta, Co-Founder, CMO & EVP Corporate Development, MMB Networks

Arjen Noorbergen, Founder and CEO, Olisto

Larry Poon, Co-founder and COO, IMONT Technologies Limited

Prashanth Shetty, CMO, Ayla Networks

“This topic is critical to the smart home industry,” Lufkin said. “At Wondrwall, we believe that the ‘control-your-home-from-your-phone’ paradigm adds no value to the consumer. The key for intelligent homes is to understand the occupancy patterns and environmental performance of the home. With this understanding, we automatically control the functions of the home as well as deliver new, valuable services personalized to the occupants. I look forward to discussing this with the other participants at CONNECTIONS Europe.”

“Turning products into services is often viewed as an interesting model to generate steady and predictable revenue flows,” Noorbergen said. “This also means that you need to prove your added value on a monthly basis. Having services work together helps achieve this goal, keeps customers connected, and gets them excited to do more. Smart home platforms form the basis for this.”

"More and more companies are looking at cloud-less technology to connect devices to help them minimize costs and maximize security when expanding their smart home systems,” Poon said. “This revolutionary technology is what IMONT is focused on providing to the smart home industry."

“Ayla Networks is excited to be part of CONNECTIONS™ Europe,” Shetty said. “We look forward to the opportunity to contribute thought leadership and gain insights from the market leaders in attendance.”

Registration is open ; media are invited to attend.

For information on CONNECTIONS™ Europe, visit http://www.connectionseurope.com.

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com

A photo is available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32a5e27c-b924-495d-a822-9ce8c2001cd9