Parks Associates: Broadband households with residential security will exceed 15% in the UK, 9% in France, and 10% in Spain by 2023
09/18/2019 | 03:01am EDT
DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks Associates research finds more than 15% of UK broadband households will have professionally installed or nontraditional residential security systems by 2023, with nontraditional solutions in the majority. The firm’s Digital Living Forecasts: Professional Residential Security in Europe also notes more than 10% of Spanish broadband households and 9% of French broadband households will have residential security systems by 2023.
According to Parks Associates, nontraditional security systems include homes with professionally installed systems that no longer subscribe to professional monitoring services and installed security systems that do not comply with the full professional security industry standards, which may include some DIY systems.
“The residential security industry in Europe is facing significant disruption as smart home solutions that blend security with new value-added features enter the market,” said Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. “The addition of interactive services in particular is increasing product revenue and service income and staunching customer churn. These non-traditional solutions will drive steady growth in this sector for the next five years.”