Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parks Associates: Broadband households with residential security will exceed 15% in the UK, 9% in France, and 10% in Spain by 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 03:01am EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks Associates research finds more than 15% of UK broadband households will have professionally installed or nontraditional residential security systems by 2023, with nontraditional solutions in the majority. The firm’s Digital Living Forecasts: Professional Residential Security in Europe also notes more than 10% of Spanish broadband households and 9% of French broadband households will have residential security systems by 2023.

According to Parks Associates, nontraditional security systems include homes with professionally installed systems that no longer subscribe to professional monitoring services and installed security systems that do not comply with the full professional security industry standards, which may include some DIY systems.

The research firm will address new business models, consumer engagement strategies, and value-added services at CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home, 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel.

Conference sponsors include Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, and Wi-Charge.

“The residential security industry in Europe is facing significant disruption as smart home solutions that blend security with new value-added features enter the market,” said Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. “The addition of interactive services in particular is increasing product revenue and service income and staunching customer churn. These non-traditional solutions will drive steady growth in this sector for the next five years.”

Keynotes:

  • Santeri Kangas, CTO, CUJO AI
  • Charlie Kindel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV
  • Thomas Rockmann, VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG
  • Patrice Slupowski, SVP Digital Innovation, Orange

Speakers:

  • Gil Adato, VP, Digital Health/IoT, Philips
  • Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Commscope
  • Tom Gaffney, Principal Consultant, F-Secure
  • Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
  • Arjen Noorbergen, Founder and CEO, Olisto
  • Steve Oetegenn, President & COO, Verimatrix
  • Prashanth Shetty, CMO, Ayla Networks
  • Razvan Todor, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender
  • Gabriel Wetzel, CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH

To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis.

About CONNECTIONS™ Europe

CONNECTIONS™ Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions and value-added services.

Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8627b3c4-4856-493e-b9d2-1de7ea621d4b

Primary Logo

Parks Associates: Percentages of Households with Security Systems in 2023

Parks Associates: Percentages of Households with Security Systems in 2023

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31aINWIDO PUBL : Business Unit Elitfönster invests in new production technology - for increased productivity
AQ
03:31aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Record Trading Across Multiple Contracts
BU
03:31aACACIA MINING : De-listing & cancellation of trading of Acacia Shares
PR
03:31aElavon Selects Featurespace to Launch New Fraud Prevention Capabilities and Support PSD2 Adoption for European Merchants
BU
03:31aUBISECURE : Launches IDaaS Solution for Fast-track Identity Management Functionality Deployment
BU
03:27aWESTMINSTER : Update New Tema Container Port Project Ghana
PU
03:27aPEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : Form-4
PU
03:27aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Amref strengthen commitment to enable Universal Health Coverage in Africa
PU
03:26aAIA : Indonesian Unit to Invest in Ride-Hailing Company Gojek
DJ
03:22aMSG : 4
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
4From oil shocks to funding strains, Fed confronts new complexities
5DAIMLER AG : European passenger car registrations slump 8.6% in August - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group