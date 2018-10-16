Log in
Parkson Retail Asia : Announcement Notice of AGM 2018

10/16/2018 | 02:53am CEST

Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED

Security

PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED - SG2D81975377 - O9E

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date & Time of Broadcast

15-Oct-2018 20:04:27

Status

New

Announcement Reference

SG181015MEETFJRY

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tan Sri William Cheng Heng Jem

Designation

Executive Chairman

Financial Year End

30/06/2018

Event Narrative

Narrative Type

Additional Text

Narrative Text

Please refer to the attachment.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time

31/10/2018 14:00:00

Response Deadline Date

29/10/2018 14:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Attachments

PRA_Notice of AGM.pdf

Total size =35K

Parkson Retail Asia Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:52:05 UTC
