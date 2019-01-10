Parlem Selects MDS Global for Business-Optimising Analytics Solution

MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced next
generation service provider Parlem as a new customer. Parlem has chosen
MDS Global’s VNOnDemand
Analytics as a packaged service, in order to help answer critical
business questions and deliver valuable benefits.
Parlem, an MVNO based in Barcelona, Catalonia, offers communication
services including mobile, fixed, cloud applications and ADSL/FTTH
services to enterprises. Services can be managed via apps as part of a
user-friendly service providing control over elements such as virtual
lines, visual voicemail and VoIP. The digital nature of the offer
provides an opportunity for consumer behaviour to be analysed to ensure
that Parlem continues to closely understand their subscribers needs.
MDS Global’s VNOnDemand Analytics solution further facilitates Parlem’s
customer-centricity. Providing insight on service usage, profitability,
sales, customer segmentation and business assurance, the cloud service
offers the following benefits:
-
Prioritisation and optimisation of services based on
popularity/revenue.
-
Visibility of targets and costs during the planning process.
-
Optimisation of sales channels.
-
An understanding of where to target retention programs.
-
Visibility of business process performance.
All of these benefits will ultimately lead to improved customer service,
greater customer retention, and an improved product offering, tailored
to their market.
Parlem’s founder and CEO, Ernest Pérez-Mas says, “Ensuring that we offer
a personalised service to our customers is an essential part of our
appeal in the market. Every customer is unique and MDS Global’s
analytics solution will provide us with greater visibility of what we’re
doing right, and wrong, in order to sustain an existing subscriber base
and to expand it.”
He continues, “Utilising analytics as a service enables us to free up
vital internal resources with the reassurance that we can access
performance data that is being analysed hour by hour.”
MDS Global, CEO, Gary Bunney said, “Parlem can continue to excel in
resource and service management, based on solid business intelligence
fed to them by our analytics solution. It will help the company achieve
greater control and profitability in its business. We are proud to help
Parlem drive its next phase of growth and market dominance.”
About MDS Global
MDS Global is a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT
solutions. We look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and
customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital
operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder
experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.
Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Business
(UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK),
Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and Belgium), Orange
(Belgium), KPN (Netherlands) and Telia (Denmark).
For more information, please visit www.mdsglobal.com.
