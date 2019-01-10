Parlem Selects MDS Global for Business-Optimising Analytics Solution

Catalonian-based service provider chooses VNOnDemand Analytics to support its customer-centric strategy

MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced next generation service provider Parlem as a new customer. Parlem has chosen MDS Global’s VNOnDemand Analytics as a packaged service, in order to help answer critical business questions and deliver valuable benefits.

Parlem, an MVNO based in Barcelona, Catalonia, offers communication services including mobile, fixed, cloud applications and ADSL/FTTH services to enterprises. Services can be managed via apps as part of a user-friendly service providing control over elements such as virtual lines, visual voicemail and VoIP. The digital nature of the offer provides an opportunity for consumer behaviour to be analysed to ensure that Parlem continues to closely understand their subscribers needs.

MDS Global’s VNOnDemand Analytics solution further facilitates Parlem’s customer-centricity. Providing insight on service usage, profitability, sales, customer segmentation and business assurance, the cloud service offers the following benefits:

Prioritisation and optimisation of services based on popularity/revenue.

Visibility of targets and costs during the planning process.

Optimisation of sales channels.

An understanding of where to target retention programs.

Visibility of business process performance.

All of these benefits will ultimately lead to improved customer service, greater customer retention, and an improved product offering, tailored to their market.

Parlem’s founder and CEO, Ernest Pérez-Mas says, “Ensuring that we offer a personalised service to our customers is an essential part of our appeal in the market. Every customer is unique and MDS Global’s analytics solution will provide us with greater visibility of what we’re doing right, and wrong, in order to sustain an existing subscriber base and to expand it.”

He continues, “Utilising analytics as a service enables us to free up vital internal resources with the reassurance that we can access performance data that is being analysed hour by hour.”

MDS Global, CEO, Gary Bunney said, “Parlem can continue to excel in resource and service management, based on solid business intelligence fed to them by our analytics solution. It will help the company achieve greater control and profitability in its business. We are proud to help Parlem drive its next phase of growth and market dominance.”

About MDS Global

MDS Global is a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions. We look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Business (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and Belgium), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands) and Telia (Denmark).

For more information, please visit www.mdsglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005014/en/