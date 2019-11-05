Parliament of South Africa : Ad Hoc Committee on Amending Section 25 to Hold Land Workshop

Parliament, Tuesday, 5 November 2019 - The Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution will tomorrow hold a workshop on the question of land.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 6 November 2019

Time: 10 am

Venue: Committee Room V454, Fourth Floor, Old Assembly Building.

