Parliament of South Africa : Ad Hoc Committee on Amending Section 25 to Hold Land Workshop

11/05/2019 | 11:20am EST

Parliament, Tuesday, 5 November 2019 - The Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution will tomorrow hold a workshop on the question of land.

Details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 6 November 2019
Time: 10 am
Venue: Committee Room V454, Fourth Floor, Old Assembly Building.

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact the Committee's Media Officer:
Name: Rajaa Azzakani (Ms)
Tel: 021 403 8437
Cell: 081 703 9542
E-mail: razzakani@parliament.gov.za

Disclaimer

Parliament of South Africa published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 16:19:03 UTC
