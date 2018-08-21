Log in
Parliament of South Africa : Committee Demands Detail on Government Plans to Mitigate High Fuel Price

08/21/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

Parliament, Tuesday, 22 August 2018 - The Portfolio Committee on Energy today received a briefing from the Department of Energy on fuel price.

Briefing the committee, the Minister of Energy Mr Jeff Radebe said the high levels of fuel prices are as a result of increased international crude oil price, the resultant increase in the refined petroleum product price and the deterioration of the rand value against the US dollar over the last few months.

The committee welcomed the presentation, but was of the view that the presentation lacked detail on how government plans to address and mitigate the high costs of fuel which affect ordinary South Africans.

The committee wanted more detail on the discussions that the department is having with National Treasury on fuel levy as the department is a huge cost driver on fuel price.

Responding to the concerns raised, Mr Radebe said, by the end of September (this year) the department will report back on how government plans to mitigate the high cost of fuel prices.

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON ENERGY MR FIKILE MAJOLA

For media enquiries or interviews with the Chairperson, please contact the committee's Media Officer:

Name: Ms Yoliswa Landu
Parliamentary Communication Services
Tel: 021 403 8203
Cell: 081 497 4694
E-mail: ylandu@parliament.gov.za

Disclaimer

Parliament of South Africa published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 17:21:03 UTC
