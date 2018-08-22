Log in
Parliament of South Africa : Mineral Resources Committee Welcomes Work Done by Minister Thus Far

08/22/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

Parliament, Wednesday, 22 August 2018 - The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources has welcomed the work done thus far by the Minister of the Department of Mineral Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, since his appointment to office on 27 February 2018.

The committee was briefed by Mr Mantashe on the current state of the department and the work done since he assumed office.

'We welcome the fact that the Minister has restored stability at management level in the department, and created some level of certainty with regards to policy and regulatory matters in the mining sector,' said Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, Chairperson of the committee.

The committee acknowledged that upon Mr Mantashe's appointment as Minister, three out of the five Deputy Director-General (DDG) positions at the department were vacant, and that all the positions are now filled on a permanent basis.

Mr Luzipo said the Mining Charter summit hosted by the department in July where stakeholders provided input is another welcome development. The Mining Charter is open for public comments until 30 August 2018 and the final version will be gazetted in November 2018.

The committee further engaged extensively with the Minister on other aspects critical to the sector, including the commitment to improve mine health and safety, the relationship with industry social partners, licensing, the rehabilitation of derelict and ownerless mines, and reviving the sector.

ISSUED BY PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON MINERAL RESOURCES, MR SAHLULELE LUZIPO

For media enquiries or interviews with the Chairperson, please contact committee's media officer:

Name: Mr Justice Molafo
Tel: 021 403 8444
Cell: 081 424 7481
Email: jmolafo@parliament.gov.za

Disclaimer

Parliament of South Africa published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:16:03 UTC
