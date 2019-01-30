Parliament vote will prompt UK Plc to accelerate no-deal plans - CBI

Carolyn Fairbairn, the head of the CBI, said she did not think any company would have taken reassurance from the events on Tuesday, when lawmakers signalled they did not want to leave the European Union without a deal, but also ordered Theresa May to demand better terms for leaving.

"I don't think there will be a single business this morning who is stopping or halting their no-deal planning as a result of what happened yesterday, and I fear they may even be accelerating it," Fairbairn told BBC Radio.

"The amendment feels like a real throw of the dice."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)