Parque Arauco Continues to Be the Only Latam Real Estate Company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE:PARAUCO) (Bloomberg:PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque
Arauco”) announces that for the third consecutive year, it is the only
Latin American real estate company in the Chile and Emerging Markets Dow
Jones Sustainability Index (“DJSI”). Only five Chilean companies are in
the emerging markets index.
About the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is one of the most rigorous and well
respected indices in the world. Its methodology independently evaluates
more than 3,400 companies, from 60 industries in more than 40 countries.
The focus of the evaluation analyzes the information of over 100
industry-specific questions focusing on economic, environmental and
social factors that are relevant to the companies’ success. In the real
estate sector the most important factors reviewed are corporate
governance, risk and crisis management, as well as service provider
management. Additionally, climate change, operational eco-efficiency,
conservation and environmental efficiency strategy is evaluated. Social
factors evaluated include human capital, integration and stakeholder
engagement.
Parque Arauco and sustainability management
Parque Arauco has defined its strategic pillars as growth, profitability
and sustainability. The Company has a sustainability agenda that is
periodically reviewed by a corporate committee made up of top level
executives. Additionally, the Board of Directors receives status updates
at least three times a year.
In this context, it is possible to mention a few of the recent
advancements made in sustainability.
Regarding environmental matters, Parque Arauco has been a pioneer in
developing LEED certified shopping centers, in Chile with Arauco
Quilicura, in Peru with InOutlet Premium Lurín, and most recently in
Colombia with Parque La Colina. Moreover, by the end of 2018, 100
percent of its malls in Colombia will operate with efficient LED
lighting. In social integration matters, Parque Arauco has initiated a
pilot program to evaluate its strategic partners in Chile, Peru and
Colombia for their sustainability practices.
Parque Arauco has 1,017,500 m2 of total GLA in Chile, Peru, and
Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in
1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets
include 7 regional shopping centers, 4 premium outlet malls and 14 strip
centers in Chile; 6 regional shopping centers, 10 neighborhood centers,
2 premium outlet malls and 3 strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping
centers and 1 premium outlet mall in Colombia as well as a large land
bank to support the company’s future growth plans. For more details,
visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.
