Parque Arauco Continues to Be the Only Latam Real Estate Company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

09/24/2018 | 11:44pm CEST

Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE:PARAUCO) (Bloomberg:PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque Arauco”) announces that for the third consecutive year, it is the only Latin American real estate company in the Chile and Emerging Markets Dow Jones Sustainability Index (“DJSI”). Only five Chilean companies are in the emerging markets index.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is one of the most rigorous and well respected indices in the world. Its methodology independently evaluates more than 3,400 companies, from 60 industries in more than 40 countries. The focus of the evaluation analyzes the information of over 100 industry-specific questions focusing on economic, environmental and social factors that are relevant to the companies’ success. In the real estate sector the most important factors reviewed are corporate governance, risk and crisis management, as well as service provider management. Additionally, climate change, operational eco-efficiency, conservation and environmental efficiency strategy is evaluated. Social factors evaluated include human capital, integration and stakeholder engagement.

Parque Arauco and sustainability management

Parque Arauco has defined its strategic pillars as growth, profitability and sustainability. The Company has a sustainability agenda that is periodically reviewed by a corporate committee made up of top level executives. Additionally, the Board of Directors receives status updates at least three times a year.

In this context, it is possible to mention a few of the recent advancements made in sustainability.

Regarding environmental matters, Parque Arauco has been a pioneer in developing LEED certified shopping centers, in Chile with Arauco Quilicura, in Peru with InOutlet Premium Lurín, and most recently in Colombia with Parque La Colina. Moreover, by the end of 2018, 100 percent of its malls in Colombia will operate with efficient LED lighting. In social integration matters, Parque Arauco has initiated a pilot program to evaluate its strategic partners in Chile, Peru and Colombia for their sustainability practices.

Parque Arauco has 1,017,500 m2 of total GLA in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets include 7 regional shopping centers, 4 premium outlet malls and 14 strip centers in Chile; 6 regional shopping centers, 10 neighborhood centers, 2 premium outlet malls and 3 strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping centers and 1 premium outlet mall in Colombia as well as a large land bank to support the company’s future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.


© Business Wire 2018
