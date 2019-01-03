Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parque Arauco Receives Purchase/Sale Offer from LarrainVial for Arauco Express

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:29am CET

Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE: PARAUCO) (Bloomberg: PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque Arauco”) received an offer from LarrainVial Activos S.A. on behalf of LarrainVial Investment Fund “Patio Renta Inmobiliaria”. LarrainVial is Parque Arauco’s partner in its Arauco Express strip center business.

This offer includes two mutually exclusive options:

1.) The purchase of Parque Arauco’s participation, which corresponds to 62,730 shares in Centros Comerciales Vecinales Arauco Express S.A., the holding company of this venture.

or

2.) The sale of Patio Renta Inmobiliaria’s participation in the joint venture, which corresponds to 54,880 shares.

Both alternatives consider a price per share of 18.1175 UF.

Parque Arauco has until February 6, 2019, to respond to the offer with a decision to purchase or sell the corresponding shares. The transaction has until March 13, 2019, to take effect.

Parque Arauco began to diversify in asset classes with the incorporation of its first strip center, Arauco Express Pajaritos, in 2008. There are 15 Arauco Express strip centers, comprising 37,000 m2 of GLA throughout Chile, including the recently opened strip center Arauco Express Coquimbo and expansion of Arauco Express Ossandón.

Currently, Parque Arauco has 1,065,000 m2 of total GLA in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets include 8 regional shopping centers, 1 neighborhood center, 4 premium outlet malls and 15 strip centers in Chile; 6 regional shopping centers, 10 neighborhood centers, 2 premium outlet malls and 3 strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping centers and 1 premium outlet mall in Colombia, as well as a land bank to contribute to the company’s future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : and Amgen Resolve Ongoing Dispute Over 's Generic Cinacalet HCl Product
BU
02:24aWALT DISNEY : Studios Posts $7.3B in Global Box Office and Record Domestic Year of $3.09 Billion
PU
02:17aFEDEX : Ends Plan for Cuba Cargo Flights -- Bloomberg
DJ
02:14aKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2018
GL
02:12aBLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
RE
02:12aKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2018
GL
02:11aPROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. : ® Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call On The Web
PR
02:09aLG ELECTRONICS : Thinq ai and alpha 9 gen 2 processor deliver whole new user experience to lg tvs
PU
02:06aApple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
DJ
02:01aMonteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisition
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--4th Update
2TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update
3PRIZE MINING CORPORATION : PRIZE MINING : Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors
4S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
5BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC : BROOKS AUTOMATION : Announces Participation in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.