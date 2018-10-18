Parque Arauco is Proud to Announce the Opening of Mall Marina Expansion in Viña Del Mar, Chile

Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE:PARAUCO); (Bloomberg:PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque
Arauco”) announces the opening of Mall Marina expansion (operated by
Marina Group) in Viña del Mar and with it, welcomes the first H&M Home
store to Chile.
The official inauguration of the Mall Marina expansion occurred last
Thursday with the opening of H&M, Bath & Body Works and Prune, among
many other stores. Attendance surpassed expectations and the mall
expansion received over 34,500 visitors in its first day. The opening of
H&M, in particular, was highly anticipated as it features an H&M Home
store, the first of this format to open in Chile.
This expansion adds 19,000 m2 of retail GLA to the mall, in
addition to a 10,000 m2 office tower set to open in 2019. The
total investment, including the office tower, is projected to be
approximately US$98 million.
Mall Marina belongs to the Marina Group, of which Parque Arauco has 50%
participation. Currently, Marina Group has a portfolio of assets with
137,500 m2 of GLA and has another 18,000 m2 in the
pipeline with Mall Marina office tower and the expansion of Mall Curicó.
In addition, Marina Group manages approximately 108,000 m2 of
GLA owned by third parties, including Mall del Centro, a mall in
Concepción, Chile, and Mall Barrio Independencia in Santiago, Chile.
Parque Arauco has 1,028,500 m2 of total consolidated GLA in
Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping
center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The
company’s assets include 7 regional shopping centers, 1 neighborhood
center, 4 premium outlet malls and 14 strip centers in Chile; 6 regional
shopping centers, 10 neighborhood centers, 2 premium outlet malls and 3
strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping centers and 1 premium outlet
mall in Colombia, as well as a land bank to contribute to the company’s
future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.
