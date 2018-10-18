Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parque Arauco is Proud to Announce the Opening of Mall Marina Expansion in Viña Del Mar, Chile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 11:49pm CEST

Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE:PARAUCO); (Bloomberg:PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque Arauco”) announces the opening of Mall Marina expansion (operated by Marina Group) in Viña del Mar and with it, welcomes the first H&M Home store to Chile.

The official inauguration of the Mall Marina expansion occurred last Thursday with the opening of H&M, Bath & Body Works and Prune, among many other stores. Attendance surpassed expectations and the mall expansion received over 34,500 visitors in its first day. The opening of H&M, in particular, was highly anticipated as it features an H&M Home store, the first of this format to open in Chile.

This expansion adds 19,000 m2 of retail GLA to the mall, in addition to a 10,000 m2 office tower set to open in 2019. The total investment, including the office tower, is projected to be approximately US$98 million.

Mall Marina belongs to the Marina Group, of which Parque Arauco has 50% participation. Currently, Marina Group has a portfolio of assets with 137,500 m2 of GLA and has another 18,000 m2 in the pipeline with Mall Marina office tower and the expansion of Mall Curicó. In addition, Marina Group manages approximately 108,000 m2 of GLA owned by third parties, including Mall del Centro, a mall in Concepción, Chile, and Mall Barrio Independencia in Santiago, Chile.

Parque Arauco has 1,028,500 m2 of total consolidated GLA in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets include 7 regional shopping centers, 1 neighborhood center, 4 premium outlet malls and 14 strip centers in Chile; 6 regional shopping centers, 10 neighborhood centers, 2 premium outlet malls and 3 strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping centers and 1 premium outlet mall in Colombia, as well as a land bank to contribute to the company’s future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aQUEENSLAND BAUXITE : 2018/10/19 Joint Venture with leading Israeli medicinal cannabis company PharmoCann
PU
01:23aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - September Quarter Update Newsletter
PU
01:23aCIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on CVM/B3 Inquiries
PU
01:23aBARRAMUNDI : BRM - September 2018 Quarter Update Newsletter
PU
01:23aBARRAMUNDI : ASM Chair's Address 19 October 2018
PU
01:23aBARRAMUNDI : ASM Presentation 19 October 2018
PU
01:23aKINGFISH : KFL - September 2018 Quarterly Update Newsletter
PU
01:18aCOLLABORATE : 19/10/18 CL8 - DriveMyCar to launch premium rentals with Mercedes-Benz
PU
01:18aPENDAL : Closing date for nomination of election of directors
PU
01:16aCYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION : Commits $100 Million to Infection Research
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to open Manchester office as it adds 1,000 British jobs
4WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Walmex third-quarter profit driven by s..
5CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC : CARRIZO OIL & GAS : Announces Closing of Devon Acquisition and Conditional Full Redemp..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.