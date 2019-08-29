Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parsons : Awarded $139M U.S. Army Renovation Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

CENTREVILLE, VA (Sept. 29, 2019) - Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has been awarded a $139 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair Bucholz Army Airfield, U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The firm fixed price project delivery contract is a new, competitive win for the company. The total contract value including base and options is approximately $229 million.

Bucholz Army Airfield is in a remote, highly corrosive, humid and salt-laden environment which presents unique challenges as Parson replaces various components of the airfield, including the major runways, taxiways and parking aprons. Additional work includes installing potable and non-potable water line systems, lined water catchment and drainage systems, airfield pavement markings, runway and taxiway lighting systems, electric vault, and an airfield electrical distribution system along with upgrading airfield navigation aids for flight operations.

'We understand the strategic significance of a fully operational Bucholz Airfield for the U.S. military in the Pacific theatre and are honored the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected Parsons for this important mission,' said Dave Bird, program manager for Parsons. 'The company's multi-decade history of delivering thoughtful, predictable, safe and sustainably focused results represents the lowest risk, highest value option for the U.S. Army to ensure operations continue during renovation.'

Bucholz Army Airfield Repair is a design-bid-build renovation project with phasing to accommodate a fully active runway throughout the entire duration of renovation. Airfield repairs will be completed in one single phase, and airfield operations will continue to function during repairs.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visitparsons.com, and follow us onLinkedInandFacebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Disclaimer

Parsons Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:17pILA Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GL
06:16pCHINA PROPERTIES : Interim results for the six months ended june 30, 2019
PU
06:16pCHINA TIAN YUAN HEALTHCARE : 2019 interim results - announcement - unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
06:16pORESTONE MINING : Drilling Underway at the Captain Gold Porphyry
PU
06:16pCONS FIRST FUND : Firstfund Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
06:15pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Textron, Inc. Investors (TXT)
BU
06:11pCHINA HKBRIDGE : Appointment of executive director and non-executive director and change in composition of board committee
PU
06:11pTONGCHENG ELONG : Continuing connected transaction - marketing services framework agreement
PU
06:09pCHAMPION IRON LIMITED : Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
AQ
06:07pBaja California, Mexico, Joins Western States and Tribal Nations
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FP NEWSPAPERS : reports second quarter 2019 results.
2CHINA TIAN YUAN HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD : CHINA TIAN YUAN HEALTHCARE : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS - ANNOUNCEMENT - UNAU..
3NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION : NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Sponsors UAV Academy for Japanese and US Students
4TONGCHENG ELONG : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - MARKETING SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
5ECOLOMONDO CORP : ECOLOMONDO : Announces that it has Released its Interim Financial Results for the Second Qua..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group