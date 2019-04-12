Log in
Parsons Corporation : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

04/12/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation ("Parsons"), a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Parsons has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PSN."

(PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as Senior Co-Managers and Cowen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, MUFG and Scotiabank are serving as Co-Managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

  • BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets.  With nearly 75 years of experience, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software to address our customers' challenges.  Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions.  Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter and more interconnected world.

Media Contact:
Brian Schaffer
Prosek Partners
bschaffer@prosek.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-corporation-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-300831531.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
