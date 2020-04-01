|
Part 2 Foreign Currency Payments Effective From 2 April 2020
04/01/2020 | 07:41pm EDT
PART 2: FOREIGN CURRENCY PAYMENTS effective from 2 April 2020
Note: Reserve Bank approval must be obtained for all payments above the Delegated Limit. Reserve Bank applications (except for Debit Card and Insurance Payments) can
be lodged online: https://eservice.rbf.gov.fj/Public/FormB.
(Conversion of F$ into foreign currency including deposits into designated F$ external accounts of non-residents and payments made out of account holders' foreign currency accounts)
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
Airline Ticket Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(applicable only to overseas
|
Up to $1,000,000 per
|
∙
|
Documentary evidence that amounts applied for are
|
∙
|
Tax clearance; and
|
airlines with offices or agents in
|
application
|
|
sourced from the Airline's ticket sales e.g. bank
|
∙
|
Documentary evidence that amounts applied for are
|
Fiji)
|
|
|
statement, invoice etc;
|
|
sourced from the Airline's ticket sales.
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance for amount due above $20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per application or invoice; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoices must have
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRCS.
|
|
|
Charges/Fees/Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Freight & Shipping
|
Up to $1,000,000 per
|
∙
|
Invoice or statement for payment due;
|
∙
|
Invoice or statement; and
|
∙
|
Other Transport Charges
|
invoice
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate.
|
∙
|
Royalty & Commisson
|
|
|
$20,000; and
|
|
|
∙
|
Patents, Copyright
|
|
∙
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoices must have
|
|
|
∙ Brokerage & Other Charges
|
|
|
the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by
|
|
|
|
to agents and representatives
|
|
|
FRCS.
|
|
|
|
outside Fiji
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Movie/Film Hire, News
|
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
Service
|
|
(1)
|
In the case of refunds and reimbursement, a tax
|
|
|
∙
|
Repair - domestic
|
|
|
|
clearance is not required if funds are received
|
|
|
|
air/shipping, other
|
|
|
|
within a month from the date of repatriation.
|
|
|
∙
|
Technical, Professional &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Fees
|
|
(2)
|
All commercial banks and FX Dealers payments
|
|
|
∙
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
including head office expenses or reimbursement
|
|
|
∙
|
Office Expenses
|
|
|
|
charges require Reserve Bank approval.
|
|
|
∙
|
Software, etc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Visa Application Fees
|
|
(3)
|
Head Office expenses by Institutions licensed by
|
|
|
∙
|
Reimbursement/Refund
|
|
|
|
the Reserve Bank is not delegated.
|
|
|
∙
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Court Order Payments
|
Up to the full amount
|
∙
|
Signed Court Order
|
|
|
a)
|
Alimony
|
|
∙
|
Copy of beneficiary's foreign passport or PR visa
|
|
|
b)
|
Collection of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Out Of Court Settlement
|
Requires Reserve Bank
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000;
|
|
|
approval
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Out of Court Settlement Agreement; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Beneficiary's foreign passport or PR visa
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
Credit Card Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Personal
|
$5,000 per month
|
∙
|
Original statement of account.
|
∙ Statement of account. For payment of overseas issued
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Please note that payments for overseas issued credit
|
|
credit cards below $20,000, the statment must have the
|
|
|
|
|
cards must have the original "Remittance
|
|
original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS;
|
|
|
|
|
Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
∙ Tax clearance for usage other than travel related/ original
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SADs for purchases of products; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card
|
∙
|
Corporate Cards
|
$10,000 per card per
|
∙
|
Original statement of account.
|
∙
|
Same as above
|
|
|
month
|
∙
|
Please note that payments for overseas issued credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cards must have the original "Remittance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
|
|
∙
|
Cash drawing
|
$1,500 per month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Credit cards payments that are funded from an
|
|
|
|
|
|
external account are not subject to the monthly limits.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit Card Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Monthly Usage
|
$2,000 per month
|
Note: Debit cards that are funded from an external
|
Any requests above the monthly limit must be emailed to
|
|
|
|
account are not subject to the monthly limits
|
ecservice@rbf.gov.fjby the Commercial Banks together
|
|
|
|
|
|
with the supporting documents. Considerations will only be
|
|
|
|
|
|
given to special/one-off cases.
|
Deposits into F$ External A/cs
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Salaries & wages from
|
Up to the full amount
|
∙
|
Original pay slip which should indicate tax has been
|
|
|
|
employment in Fiji
|
|
|
deducted
|
|
|
∙
|
Interest payable on the
|
Up to the full amount
|
∙
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
account
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Payments from other external
|
Up to the full amount
|
∙
|
Original documentary evidence of source of funds
|
|
|
|
accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
FNPF Proceeds/Pension
|
Up to the full amount
|
∙
|
FNPF cheque or FNPF Withdrawal Letter
|
|
|
|
funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Tax Refunds
|
Up to the full amount
|
∙
|
IRD cheque
|
|
|
∙
|
Proceeds from sale of foreign
|
Up to the full amount
|
Note: There are no Exchange Control restrictions on
|
|
|
|
currency sourced from
|
|
the remittance of funds from an external account
|
|
|
|
external sources or remaining
|
|
provided that all documentary requirements for the
|
|
|
|
from travel funds uplifted
|
|
local deposits were met.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
Deposits into F$ External A/cs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Proceeds of sale of
|
Up to $500,000 per sale
|
∙
|
Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts
|
∙
|
Tax Clearance Certificate;
|
|
|
assets/personal
|
|
|
above $20,000
|
|
|
∙
|
Capital Gains Tax Certificate w.e.f 1 May 2011;
|
|
effects/claims/maturity
|
|
∙
|
Capital Gains Tax certificate w.e.f 1 May 2011; and
|
∙
|
Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement.
|
|
proceeds
|
|
∙ Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement or documentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
evidence of sale.
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Income from rental/directors
|
Up to $50,000 per annum
|
∙
|
Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts
|
∙
|
Tax Clearance Certificate;
|
|
|
fees/gratuity
|
|
|
above $20,000. For payments below $20,000, the
|
∙
|
Rental agreement; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
document must have the original "Remittance
|
∙ Letter from the company
|
authorising payment of
|
|
|
|
|
Approved" stamp by FRCS;
|
|
|
gratuity/directors fees
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Rental
|
agreement
|
or letter from
|
the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
authorising
|
payment of gratuity/directors fees.
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Living allowance/fees etc
|
Up to $2,000 per month
|
∙
|
A letter from the organisation confirming the purpose
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card;
|
|
|
from local sources
|
|
|
of payment and that the account holder is employed
|
∙ A letter from the organisation confirming the purpose of
|
|
|
|
|
by the organisation
|
|
|
|
payment and that the account holder is employed by the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
organisation;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000
|
∙
|
Reimbursement of rental
|
Up to $10,000 per month
|
∙
|
Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts
|
∙
|
Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts above $20,000;
|
|
bond/Immigration
|
|
|
above $20,000
|
|
|
∙
|
Letter from the landlord or from the Institution confirming
|
|
bond/Other
|
|
∙ Letter from
|
the landlord or from the Institution
|
|
the reimbursement of expenditure;
|
|
|
|
|
confirming the reimbursement of expenditure;
|
∙
|
Cheque or refund letter from the Immigration Department.
|
|
|
|
∙ Cheque
|
or
|
refund
|
letter from the
|
Immigration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Department.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Other funds from local
|
Up to $200 per month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sources
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Paid directly to the
|
Up to $100,000 per
|
∙
|
Current invoice from the Institution.
|
|
∙
|
Current invoice from the Institution.
|
|
education institution
|
student per annum
|
Note: Payments to third party must be reflected in the
|
Note: Payments to third party must be reflected in the
|
|
|
|
invoice from the Institution.
|
|
invoice from the Institution.
|
|
∙ Paid directly to the
|
Up to $20,000 per student
|
∙
|
Enrolment letter on letterhead current letter from the
|
∙ Enrolment letter on letterhead
|
or current letter from the
|
|
student/nominee
|
per annum
|
|
Institution; and
|
|
|
|
Institution;
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Statement of expenses for the current year.
|
∙
|
Statement of expenses for the current year; and
|
|
|
|
Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport.
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport.
|
∙
|
Scholarship Payments by
|
Up to full amount due
|
∙
|
Confirmation of scholarship by Institution
|
|
|
|
|
recognised institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
Emigration Allowance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Funds
|
Up to $150,000 per family
|
∙
|
Valid passport (including family members)
|
|
∙
|
Valid passport (including family members);
|
∙
|
Sale of personal assets
|
per annum
|
∙
|
Permanent resident visas (including family members)
|
∙
|
Permanent resident visas (including family members);
|
∙
|
Maturity of life insurance
|
|
∙
|
Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts
|
∙
|
Tax Clearance Certificate;
|
∙
|
Death benefits
|
|
|
above $20,000
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Airline Tickets (where applicable);
|
∙
|
Rental/directors fees
|
|
∙
|
Airline Tickets(where applicable).
|
|
|
∙
|
Capital Gains tax certificate (if source of funds are from
|
∙
|
Savings/FNPF/Refund
|
|
∙ Capital Gains tax certificate (if
|
source of funds
|
is
|
|
sale of assets in Fiji w.e.f 1 May 2011)
|
∙
|
Estate Funds
|
|
|
from sale of asset in Fiji w.e.f 1 May 2011)
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Pension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Tax clearance is not required
|
|
∙
|
Authorised dealers to ensure that the last page of Fiji
|
|
|
if funds applied for are solely
|
|
|
passports are endorsed with the amount of foreign
|
|
|
sourced from the applicant's
|
|
|
exchange facilities approved for emigration
|
|
|
|
FNPF funds or tax refund.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Emigrants
|
are only
|
allowed to
|
carry
|
Fiji currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notes up to $500 and foreign currency notes up to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equivalent of F$10,000 (inclusive of the F$500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Travel allowance is not applicable for emigrants.
|
|
|
Gifts
|
Up to $2,000 per applicant
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card of the applicant
|
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card of applicant;
|
|
|
per annum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Beneficiary's Permanent Residence visa;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000;and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Deed of Gift (for gift above $50,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Restricted to $200,000 per annum.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government Department
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments/Transfers including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the following payments:
|
Up to full amount
|
∙ Original
|
approval
|
letter from
|
the
|
Ministry
|
of
|
|
|
∙
|
Funding of Offshore
|
|
|
Economy or relevant approval/documents from the
|
|
|
|
Accounts
|
|
|
Line Ministry;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Payment of allowances for
|
|
∙
|
Invoice for amounts due;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government officials on
|
|
∙
|
Original Tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
|
|
|
overseas attachments
|
|
|
$20,000; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Payments to be deposited
|
|
∙
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have
|
|
|
|
into the external accounts
|
|
|
the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
|
|
|
of expatriate staff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Other Government
|
|
Note: Commercial banks will not be required to follow
|
|
|
|
payments
|
|
up on the original custom entries for advance import
|
|
|
|
|
|
payments made by Government Departments.
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
Documentary Requirements for Reserve Bank
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
Approvals
|
Import Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Goods on board ship or
|
Up to full payment due for
|
∙
|
Original supplier's invoice showing the value of goods
|
|
|
|
aircraft, or goods landed but
|
Letters of Credit and Sight
|
|
imported;
|
|
|
|
awaiting Customs clearance.
|
Draft arrangements.
|
∙
|
Original Bill of Lading or Airway Bill confirming details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the current shipment or cargo; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Relevant original Customs documents upon receipt of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
goods in Fiji
|
|
|
∙
|
Goods already landed &
|
Up to the full payment due
|
∙
|
Original supplier's invoice and Customs SAD
|
|
|
|
cleared by the Fiji Customs
|
|
|
documents.
|
|
|
|
(inclusive of freight &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance for shipment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Prepayment of term bills for
|
Up to $1,000,000 per
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice;
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice;
|
|
goods already landed &
|
invoice
|
∙
|
Supplier's demand for immediate payment; and
|
∙
|
Supplier's demand for immediate payment; and
|
|
cleared by Fiji Customs
|
|
∙
|
Original Customs SAD documents to be provided once
|
∙
|
Customs SAD documents.
|
|
|
|
|
goods have been cleared by Customs
|
|
|
∙
|
Advance Import Payments
|
Up to $2,000,000 per
|
∙
|
Invoice from supplier, which includes request for
|
∙ Invoice from supplier, which includes request for
|
|
prior to shipment of goods
|
invoice
|
|
payment prior to shipment of goods;
|
|
payment prior to shipment of goods; and
|
Note:
|
|
∙
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the
|
|
|
∙
|
Advance Payment to a
|
|
|
original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS ;and
|
∙
|
Original Customs SAD documents to be provided to
|
|
personal account is only
|
|
∙
|
Original Customs SAD documents to be provided to
|
|
authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of
|
|
delegated up to $2,000 per
|
|
|
authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of arrival
|
|
arrival of goods to Fiji.
|
|
invoice.
|
|
|
of goods to Fiji.
|
|
|
∙
|
Advance Payment to a party
|
|
|
Note: Commercial banks will report to the Reserve Bank
|
|
|
|
other than the supplier must
|
|
|
on a quarterly basis all companies that default in the
|
|
|
|
be clearly stated in the
|
|
|
provision of original Customs SADs for amounts above
|
|
|
|
payment terms of the
|
|
|
$50,000.
|
|
|
|
invoice.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchanted Goods
|
Up to $200,000 per invoice
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice;
|
∙
|
Company's invoice to its overseas customer;
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Company's invoice to its overseas customer;
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice; and
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Confirmation of funds once received in Fiji; and
|
∙
|
Confirmation of funds once received in Fiji.
|
|
|
|
∙
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Commercial banks will report to the Reserve Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on a monthly basis all companies that default in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provision of bank confirmation within the 30 day period.
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
Payment to Third Party
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Goods already received in
|
Up to $100,000 per invoice
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice. For payments below $20,000, the
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice;
|
|
Fiji)
|
|
|
invoice must have the original "Remittance
|
∙
|
Customs SAD documents; and
|
|
|
|
|
Approved" stamp by FRCS;
|
∙ Letter from the supplier stating payment to be made to
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Letter from the supplier stating payment to be made
|
|
third party.
|
|
|
|
|
to third party; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Original Customs SAD documents.
|
Note: In the case of advance import payments to a third
|
|
|
|
|
|
party company, original custom SAD documents must to be
|
|
|
|
|
|
provided to authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
of arrival of goods to Fiji.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice;
|
Oil Import Payments
|
Requires RBF approval
|
|
|
∙
|
Customs SAD documents; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Confirmation of all re-export shipments.
|
Lubricant/Engine
|
Up to $100,000 per invoice
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice. For payments below $20,000, the
|
∙
|
Supplier's invoice;and
|
Oil/Hydraulic Oil
|
|
|
invoice must have the original "Remittance
|
∙
|
Customs SAD documents.
|
|
|
Note: This delegation does
|
|
Approved" stamp by FRCS; and
|
|
|
|
|
not apply to fuel
|
|
|
For advance payments, the original custom SAD documents
|
|
|
companies (i.e. Total Fiji,
|
∙
|
Original custom SAD documents.
|
must to be provided to authorised dealers for stamping
|
|
|
Mobil and Pacific Energy)
|
|
|
within 30 days of arrival of goods to Fiji.
|
|
|
|
For advance payments, the original custom SAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
documents must to be provided to authorised dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
for stamping within 30 days of arrival of goods to Fiji.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Aircraft
|
Up to $500,000 per amount
|
∙
|
Signed lease agreement
|
∙
|
Signed Lease Agreement; and
|
∙
|
Fishing or cruise vessels
|
due per annum
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance for amounts above $20,000
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate.
|
∙
|
Machinery
|
|
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have
|
|
|
∙
|
Other Lease Payments
|
|
|
the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRCS.
|
|
|
Loan Repayments
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Principal & Interest
|
Up to $50,000 per amount
|
∙
|
Signed Loan Agreement & repayment schedule;
|
∙
|
Signed Loan Agreement & repayment schedule;
|
|
(excluding up front fees)
|
due as scheduled
|
∙
|
Bank confirmation for receipt of loan funds;
|
∙
|
Bank confirmation for receipt of loan funds;
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Audited Financial Accounts; and
|
∙
|
Audited Financial accounts(where applicable); and
|
|
|
|
∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate for amount above $20,000
|
|
|
|
|
$20,000 or "Remittance Approved" stamp from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRCS for amounts below $20,000
|
|
|
∙
|
Loan prepayment
|
Requires RBF approval
|
|
|
∙
|
As above;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Lender's demand for early repayment; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Revised repayment schedule (where applicable).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lottery Tickets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: upfront payment of
|
Up to $500 per applicant
|
∙
|
Original documentary evidence from recognised
|
|
∙
|
Documentary evidence from recognised overseas lotteries
|
lottery winnings is not
|
per annum
|
|
overseas lotteries only (not pyramid selling e.g.
|
|
|
only (not pyramid selling e.g. dollar jet)
|
|
permitted
|
[Applications above this
|
|
dollar jet)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
limit are restricted]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance Payments Offshore
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Completed Form D
|
|
|
by local licensed Insurance
|
Gross premium up to
|
∙
|
Invoice from the Offshore Insurer. Invoice must state
|
|
|
|
Brokers
|
$100,000 per insurance
|
|
the gross premium amount;
|
|
∙
|
Invoice from the Offshore Insurer. Invoice must state the
|
|
policy per annum
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
|
|
gross premium amount;
|
|
|
** Placement Offshore
|
|
|
$20,000;
|
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate
|
for amounts
|
above
|
|
Note: Gross premiums
|
∙
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have
|
|
|
$20,000;
|
|
|
|
above $100,000 will
|
|
the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS;
|
|
∙
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the
|
|
require the prior approval
|
|
and
|
|
|
original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
|
|
of the Insurance Unit of
|
∙
|
Form D approval for gross premiums payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Reserve Bank.
|
|
above $100,000 per policy per annum.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance Payments Offshore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by Individuals/Companies
|
Requires RBF approval
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Refers to individual/companies that deal directly
|
|
∙
|
Completed Form D
|
|
|
** Placement Offshore
|
|
|
with an offshore insurer, without the arrangement
|
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate
|
for amounts
|
above
|
|
|
|
or effected by a local licensed insurance broker.
|
|
|
$20,000; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the
|
|
|
∙
|
Will require the prior approval of the Insurance
|
|
|
original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
|
|
|
|
Unit of the Reserve Bank.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-insurance Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore
|
Requires RBF approval
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Completed Form D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate
|
for amounts
|
above
|
|
Note: Will require the
|
|
|
|
|
$20,000; and
|
|
|
|
prior approval of the
|
|
|
|
∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the
|
|
Insurance Unit of the
|
|
|
|
|
original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
|
|
Reserve Bank.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
Up to $2,000 per applicant
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card
|
|
∙
|
Copy of the Permanent Residence visa of beneficiary;
|
|
per annum
|
|
|
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Paid directly to the
|
Up to $100,000 per
|
∙
|
Invoice or letter from the medical institution stating
|
∙ Invoice or letter from the medical institution stating the
|
|
Medical Institution
|
medical treatment
|
|
the amount due; and
|
|
amount due; and
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Visa of the applicant (where applicable).
|
∙
|
Visa of the applicant (where applicable).
|
∙
|
Paid directly to the
|
Up to $50,000 per
|
∙
|
As above
|
∙
|
As above
|
|
patient/nominee
|
treatment
|
Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport.
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card
|
|
|
|
If the nominee is accompanying the patient, then visa
|
|
|
|
|
|
and airline ticket of the nominee is to be sighted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Expenses
|
Up to $500 per applicant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per annum
|
|
|
|
|
Offsetting of Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Earnings against
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency Bills
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable
|
|
∙
|
Supplier's and exporter's invoices;
|
∙
|
Supplier's and exporter's invoices; and
|
∙
|
Merchandise imports
|
Up to $100,000 per
|
∙
|
Original Customs SAD Documents and other
|
∙
|
Customs SAD Document and other relevant information.
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
relevant information;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Banks to provide to the Reserve Bank a list of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
export warrant numbers that were reconciled; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRCS.
|
|
|
∙
|
Other business payments
|
Up to $100,000 per invoice
|
∙
|
Original invoice of payment due;
|
∙
|
Invoice of payment due; and
|
|
|
|
∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
∙ Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000 per
|
|
|
|
|
$20,000 per invoice (service related payments); and
|
|
invoice (service related payments)
|
|
|
|
|
For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRCS.
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
Offshore Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Individuals
|
Suspended
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
FNPF
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Other NBFI's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pensions/Superannuation/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gratuity
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
payments by Government
|
Up to full amount
|
∙
|
Original documentary evidence from the paying
|
|
|
|
and FNPF
|
|
|
institution; and
|
|
|
∙
|
Payments by companies
|
|
∙
|
Foreign passport or PR visa of the beneficiary.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit declared and
|
|
|
|
|
|
distributed to non-resident
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders/partners/sole
|
Requires RBF approval
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate;
|
proprietors
|
|
|
$20,000;
|
∙
|
Audited accounts for amounts above $0.5m per amount to
|
∙
|
Capital
|
|
∙
|
Audited accounts for amounts above $0.5m per
|
|
be distributed;
|
∙
|
Dividend or Operating Profit
|
|
|
amount to be distributed;
|
∙
|
Unaudited accounts for amounts of $0.5m and below; and
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Unaudited accounts for amounts of $0.5m and below;
|
∙
|
Directors' resolution approving the dividend payment.
|
Note:
|
|
∙
|
Shareholder Dividend Certificate (where applicable);
|
|
|
∙
|
Local borrowing to fund
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
profit remittances is
|
|
∙
|
Directors Resolution approving the dividend
|
|
|
|
restricted.
|
|
|
payment.
|
|
|
∙
|
Dividend payments by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutions licensed by the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve Bank is not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
delegated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refund
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Hotel bookings cancelled
|
Up to the full amount
|
∙
|
Original documentary evidence;
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate for amounts over
|
|
|
∙
|
Other (incl. Airline tickets
|
|
|
$20,000;
|
|
|
|
sold locally by travel agent)
|
|
∙
|
Original IRD cheque
|
|
|
∙
|
Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscriptions to clubs,
|
Up to $20,000 per
|
∙
|
Invoice or statement for the amount due;
|
∙
|
Invoice or statement for amount due; and
|
societies and trade
|
subscription per annum
|
∙
|
The invoice must have the original "Remittance
|
∙
|
Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000.
|
organisations including
|
|
|
Approved" stamp by FRCS.
|
|
|
entrance fees.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
|
Wages paid in foreign
|
Up to $50,000 per
|
∙
|
Bank confirmation of receipt of funds from offshore.
|
∙
|
Bank confirmation of receipt of funds from offshore.
|
currency cash to foreign crew
|
withdrawal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
members
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card;
|
Wedding Expenses
|
Up to $2,000 per applicant
|
∙
|
Documentary evidence of statement of expenses,
|
∙
|
Documentary evidence of statement of expenses, wedding
|
|
|
per annum
|
|
wedding invitation card, invoices etc.
|
|
|
invitation card, invoices etc;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Beneficiary's Permanent Residence visa or foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
passport;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000.
|
Withdrawal of Investment
|
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000;
|
∙
|
Sale of Shares/Assets
|
Requires RBF approval
|
|
$20,000 orfor payments below $20,000, the invoices
|
∙
|
Capital Gains Tax Certificate;
|
|
|
|
|
must have the original "Remittance Approved"
|
∙ Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement (or other original
|
|
|
|
|
stamp by FRCS;
|
|
|
|
|
|
documentary proof of sale);
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Capital Gains Tax Certificate;
|
|
|
∙
|
Bank confirmation that funds originated from offshore
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement (or other original
|
|
(where applicable); and
|
|
|
|
|
documentaryfor proof of sale);
|
|
|
∙
|
Minister of Lands Consent (if applicable).
|
|
|
|
∙ Bank
|
confirmation
|
that
|
funds
|
originated
|
from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offshore (where applicable);
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Minister of Lands Consent (if applicable); and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Reserve Bank approval for the transfer of shares (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Shareholders Funds
|
Requires RBF approval
|
∙
|
Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000;
|
|
|
|
|
$20,000.
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Audited Financial Accounts; and
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Audited Financial Accounts;and
|
|
|
|
Bank confirmation that funds originated from offshore
|
|
|
|
∙ Bank
|
confirmation
|
that
|
funds
|
originated
|
from
|
|
(where applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
offshore (where applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Payment
|
Delegated Limit
|
Documentary Requirements
|
Documentary Requirements
|
|
|
(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)
|
for Reserve Bank Approvals
Travel Allowance
|
|
(excluding emigrants)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Return ticket
|
Up to $10,000 per person per
|
∙
|
Return travel ticket to Fiji and original passport.
|
∙
|
Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000
|
|
|
trip.
|
|
|
|
(including $10,000 issued under delegated authority);
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Return travel ticket to Fiji;
|
-
|
One way ticket
|
Up to $5,000 per person per trip
|
∙
|
One way ticket and original passport
|
∙
|
Passport; and
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
∙
|
TIN letter or FRCS joint card.
|
|
|
|
1. E-Ticket must be a confirmed ticket with an e-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ticket number.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Authorised dealers to ensure that last page of Fiji
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
passports are endorsed with the amount of foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchange facilities approved for travel.
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Travellers abroad are only allowed to carry Fiji
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency notes up to F$500 and foreign currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notes up to the equivalent of F$10,000 (inclusive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the F$500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Authorised Dealers may issue travel funds to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
students up to the delegated limit for Travel upon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sighting the student visa and travel ticket
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Travel funds can only be transferred offshore in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the following cases:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ To the traveller's own account offshore-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traveller must hold PR or dual citizenship.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ To the son/daughter's account of an elderly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
person travelling- Beneficiary must hold PR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
visa or overseas citizenship.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ To the FX Dealer's correspondent offices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offshore.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Authorised Dealers are to stamp the back of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the travellers passport for travel funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transferred offshore.
|
|
|
-
|
sourced directly from the
|
Up to full amount
|
∙
|
External or foreign currency account statement
|
|
applicant's F$ external or
|
|
|
|
|
foreign accounts;
|
|
|
|
-
|
sourced from F$ resident
|
Up to $10,000 per person per
|
∙
|
Return travel ticket to Fiji and original passport
|
|
account;
|
trip on return ticket
|
|
|
-
|
Others (tourist)
|
Up to the full unutilised balance
|
∙ Documentary evidence of funds imported must be
|
|
|
of funds imported.
|
|
verified for conversions above F$5,000 per person.
Other Facilities
|
|
Category
|
|
|
|
2020
|
1.
|
Foreign Currency -
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denominated Business Accounts
|
|
|
|
a) Exporters
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
a) & b) up to F$100,000 per company (inclusive of the FX accounts held in
|
|
b) Other FX Earners
|
|
|
|
other commercial banks)
|
|
c) Regional or Intl Organisations
|
∙
|
c) fully delegated
|
|
d) Film Production Companies
|
∙ d) fully delegated. FX accounts must be closed upon completion of the film
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
production.
|
2. Forward
|
Foreign
|
Exchange
|
∙ Allow individual commercial banks to write net forward sales contracts up to
|
|
Cover & Options
|
|
|
|
$50m; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Commercial banks will not be permitted to purchase foreign currency from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBF to fund their sales contracts
|
|
|
|
|
3. Offshore Borrowing
|
|
|
∙ Delegated to authorised lenders up to F$5.0 million per borrower
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Delegated up to F$2,000,000 per company per annum;
|
4. Foreign Currency
|
Loans by
|
|
|
|
local banks
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Foreign currency to be sourced from commercial bank's own holdings or from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
external sources and not from the Reserve Bank
|
5.
|
Investment in Fiji by Foreign
|
|
|
|
Investors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Issue of Shares/Capital
|
|
∙ a) & b) require the approval of the Reserve Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Investment by non-residents on SPSE and licensed brokers is fully delegated
|
b)
|
Transfer of Shares/Capital
|
|
|
c)
|
F$ Fixed Deposits with
|
|
∙ c) Unlimited investment in Fiji dollar term deposits
|
|
Authorised Lending Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Local
|
Borrowing
|
&
|
|
|
|
Guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
non-resident controlled Business
|
∙ Delegated up to $10.0 million subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity guideline
|
|
Entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Non-resident individuals
|
|
|
Applies to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Borrowing
|
|
to
|
|
purchase
|
∙ Delegated up to the full amount subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity
|
|
properties in tourism projects
|
|
guidelines
|
∙
|
Borrowing
|
|
to
|
|
finance
|
∙ Allow 100% financing provided debt: equity is 3:1
|
|
construction of residences
|
|
|
∙
|
Borrowing
|
to
|
finance house
|
∙ Delegated up to $200,000 subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity guidelines
|
|
maintenance and repairs
|
|
|
|
∙
|
Personal Loans
|
|
|
|
∙ Up to $100,000 provided there is no outflow of funds except for medical/travel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and education
|
∙
|
Borrowing
|
to
|
Finance
|
property
|
|
|
|
for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- acquisition of land with no future
|
∙
|
100% financing from offshore
|
plans for development; and
|
|
|
|
- acquisition of an existing residence
|
∙ Delegated up to the full amount subject to meeting 50% equity from offshore
|