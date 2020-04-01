Part 2 Foreign Currency Payments Effective From 2 April 2020 0 04/01/2020 | 07:41pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PART 2: FOREIGN CURRENCY PAYMENTS effective from 2 April 2020 Note: Reserve Bank approval must be obtained for all payments above the Delegated Limit. Reserve Bank applications (except for Debit Card and Insurance Payments) can be lodged online: https://eservice.rbf.gov.fj/Public/FormB. (Conversion of F$ into foreign currency including deposits into designated F$ external accounts of non-residents and payments made out of account holders' foreign currency accounts) Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Airline Ticket Sales (applicable only to overseas Up to $1,000,000 per ∙ Documentary evidence that amounts applied for are ∙ Tax clearance; and airlines with offices or agents in application sourced from the Airline's ticket sales e.g. bank ∙ Documentary evidence that amounts applied for are Fiji) statement, invoice etc; sourced from the Airline's ticket sales. ∙ Original tax clearance for amount due above $20,000 per application or invoice; and ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoices must have the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. Charges/Fees/Services ∙ Freight & Shipping Up to $1,000,000 per ∙ Invoice or statement for payment due; ∙ Invoice or statement; and ∙ Other Transport Charges invoice ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above ∙ Tax clearance certificate. ∙ Royalty & Commisson $20,000; and ∙ Patents, Copyright ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoices must have ∙ Brokerage & Other Charges the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by to agents and representatives FRCS. outside Fiji ∙ Movie/Film Hire, News Note: Service (1) In the case of refunds and reimbursement, a tax ∙ Repair - domestic clearance is not required if funds are received air/shipping, other within a month from the date of repatriation. ∙ Technical, Professional & Management Fees (2) All commercial banks and FX Dealers payments ∙ Advertising including head office expenses or reimbursement ∙ Office Expenses charges require Reserve Bank approval. ∙ Software, etc ∙ Visa Application Fees (3) Head Office expenses by Institutions licensed by ∙ Reimbursement/Refund the Reserve Bank is not delegated. ∙ Other Court Order Payments Up to the full amount ∙ Signed Court Order a) Alimony ∙ Copy of beneficiary's foreign passport or PR visa b) Collection of debt c) Other Out Of Court Settlement Requires Reserve Bank ∙ Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000; approval ∙ Out of Court Settlement Agreement; and ∙ Beneficiary's foreign passport or PR visa 1 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Credit Card Payments ∙ Personal $5,000 per month ∙ Original statement of account. ∙ Statement of account. For payment of overseas issued ∙ Please note that payments for overseas issued credit credit cards below $20,000, the statment must have the cards must have the original "Remittance original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS; Approved" stamp by FRCS. ∙ Tax clearance for usage other than travel related/ original SADs for purchases of products; and ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card ∙ Corporate Cards $10,000 per card per ∙ Original statement of account. ∙ Same as above month ∙ Please note that payments for overseas issued credit cards must have the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. ∙ Cash drawing $1,500 per month Note: Credit cards payments that are funded from an external account are not subject to the monthly limits. Debit Card Facility ∙ Monthly Usage $2,000 per month Note: Debit cards that are funded from an external Any requests above the monthly limit must be emailed to account are not subject to the monthly limits ecservice@rbf.gov.fjby the Commercial Banks together with the supporting documents. Considerations will only be given to special/one-off cases. Deposits into F$ External A/cs ∙ Salaries & wages from Up to the full amount ∙ Original pay slip which should indicate tax has been employment in Fiji deducted ∙ Interest payable on the Up to the full amount ∙ n/a account ∙ Payments from other external Up to the full amount ∙ Original documentary evidence of source of funds accounts ∙ FNPF Proceeds/Pension Up to the full amount ∙ FNPF cheque or FNPF Withdrawal Letter funds ∙ Tax Refunds Up to the full amount ∙ IRD cheque ∙ Proceeds from sale of foreign Up to the full amount Note: There are no Exchange Control restrictions on currency sourced from the remittance of funds from an external account external sources or remaining provided that all documentary requirements for the from travel funds uplifted local deposits were met. 2 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Deposits into F$ External A/cs ∙ Proceeds of sale of Up to $500,000 per sale ∙ Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts ∙ Tax Clearance Certificate; assets/personal above $20,000 ∙ Capital Gains Tax Certificate w.e.f 1 May 2011; effects/claims/maturity ∙ Capital Gains Tax certificate w.e.f 1 May 2011; and ∙ Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement. proceeds ∙ Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement or documentary evidence of sale. ∙ Income from rental/directors Up to $50,000 per annum ∙ Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts ∙ Tax Clearance Certificate; fees/gratuity above $20,000. For payments below $20,000, the ∙ Rental agreement; and document must have the original "Remittance ∙ Letter from the company authorising payment of Approved" stamp by FRCS; gratuity/directors fees ∙ Rental agreement or letter from the company authorising payment of gratuity/directors fees. ∙ Living allowance/fees etc Up to $2,000 per month ∙ A letter from the organisation confirming the purpose ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card; from local sources of payment and that the account holder is employed ∙ A letter from the organisation confirming the purpose of by the organisation payment and that the account holder is employed by the organisation; ∙ Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000 ∙ Reimbursement of rental Up to $10,000 per month ∙ Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts ∙ Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts above $20,000; bond/Immigration above $20,000 ∙ Letter from the landlord or from the Institution confirming bond/Other ∙ Letter from the landlord or from the Institution the reimbursement of expenditure; confirming the reimbursement of expenditure; ∙ Cheque or refund letter from the Immigration Department. ∙ Cheque or refund letter from the Immigration Department. ∙ Other funds from local Up to $200 per month sources Education Expenses ∙ Paid directly to the Up to $100,000 per ∙ Current invoice from the Institution. ∙ Current invoice from the Institution. education institution student per annum Note: Payments to third party must be reflected in the Note: Payments to third party must be reflected in the invoice from the Institution. invoice from the Institution. ∙ Paid directly to the Up to $20,000 per student ∙ Enrolment letter on letterhead current letter from the ∙ Enrolment letter on letterhead or current letter from the student/nominee per annum Institution; and Institution; ∙ Statement of expenses for the current year. ∙ Statement of expenses for the current year; and Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport. ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card. Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport. ∙ Scholarship Payments by Up to full amount due ∙ Confirmation of scholarship by Institution recognised institution 3 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Emigration Allowance Source of Funds Up to $150,000 per family ∙ Valid passport (including family members) ∙ Valid passport (including family members); ∙ Sale of personal assets per annum ∙ Permanent resident visas (including family members) ∙ Permanent resident visas (including family members); ∙ Maturity of life insurance ∙ Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts ∙ Tax Clearance Certificate; ∙ Death benefits above $20,000 ∙ Airline Tickets (where applicable); ∙ Rental/directors fees ∙ Airline Tickets(where applicable). ∙ Capital Gains tax certificate (if source of funds are from ∙ Savings/FNPF/Refund ∙ Capital Gains tax certificate (if source of funds is sale of assets in Fiji w.e.f 1 May 2011) ∙ Estate Funds from sale of asset in Fiji w.e.f 1 May 2011) ∙ Pension Note: *Tax clearance is not required ∙ Authorised dealers to ensure that the last page of Fiji if funds applied for are solely passports are endorsed with the amount of foreign sourced from the applicant's exchange facilities approved for emigration FNPF funds or tax refund. ∙ Emigrants are only allowed to carry Fiji currency notes up to $500 and foreign currency notes up to the equivalent of F$10,000 (inclusive of the F$500) ∙ Travel allowance is not applicable for emigrants. Gifts Up to $2,000 per applicant ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card of the applicant ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card of applicant; per annum ∙ Beneficiary's Permanent Residence visa; ∙ Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000;and ∙ Deed of Gift (for gift above $50,000) Note: Restricted to $200,000 per annum. Government Department Payments/Transfers including the following payments: Up to full amount ∙ Original approval letter from the Ministry of ∙ Funding of Offshore Economy or relevant approval/documents from the Accounts Line Ministry; ∙ Payment of allowances for ∙ Invoice for amounts due; Government officials on ∙ Original Tax clearance certificate for amounts above overseas attachments $20,000; and ∙ Payments to be deposited ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have into the external accounts the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. of expatriate staff ∙ Other Government Note: Commercial banks will not be required to follow payments up on the original custom entries for advance import payments made by Government Departments. 4 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements for Reserve Bank (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) Approvals Import Payments ∙ Goods on board ship or Up to full payment due for ∙ Original supplier's invoice showing the value of goods aircraft, or goods landed but Letters of Credit and Sight imported; awaiting Customs clearance. Draft arrangements. ∙ Original Bill of Lading or Airway Bill confirming details of the current shipment or cargo; and ∙ Relevant original Customs documents upon receipt of goods in Fiji ∙ Goods already landed & Up to the full payment due ∙ Original supplier's invoice and Customs SAD cleared by the Fiji Customs documents. (inclusive of freight & Insurance for shipment) ∙ Prepayment of term bills for Up to $1,000,000 per ∙ Supplier's invoice; ∙ Supplier's invoice; goods already landed & invoice ∙ Supplier's demand for immediate payment; and ∙ Supplier's demand for immediate payment; and cleared by Fiji Customs ∙ Original Customs SAD documents to be provided once ∙ Customs SAD documents. goods have been cleared by Customs ∙ Advance Import Payments Up to $2,000,000 per ∙ Invoice from supplier, which includes request for ∙ Invoice from supplier, which includes request for prior to shipment of goods invoice payment prior to shipment of goods; payment prior to shipment of goods; and Note: ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the ∙ Advance Payment to a original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS ;and ∙ Original Customs SAD documents to be provided to personal account is only ∙ Original Customs SAD documents to be provided to authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of delegated up to $2,000 per authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of arrival arrival of goods to Fiji. invoice. of goods to Fiji. ∙ Advance Payment to a party Note: Commercial banks will report to the Reserve Bank other than the supplier must on a quarterly basis all companies that default in the be clearly stated in the provision of original Customs SADs for amounts above payment terms of the $50,000. invoice. Merchanted Goods Up to $200,000 per invoice ∙ Supplier's invoice; ∙ Company's invoice to its overseas customer; ∙ Company's invoice to its overseas customer; ∙ Supplier's invoice; and ∙ Confirmation of funds once received in Fiji; and ∙ Confirmation of funds once received in Fiji. ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. Note: Commercial banks will report to the Reserve Bank on a monthly basis all companies that default in the provision of bank confirmation within the 30 day period. 5 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Payment to Third Party (Goods already received in Up to $100,000 per invoice ∙ Supplier's invoice. For payments below $20,000, the ∙ Supplier's invoice; Fiji) invoice must have the original "Remittance ∙ Customs SAD documents; and Approved" stamp by FRCS; ∙ Letter from the supplier stating payment to be made to ∙ Letter from the supplier stating payment to be made third party. to third party; and ∙ Original Customs SAD documents. Note: In the case of advance import payments to a third party company, original custom SAD documents must to be provided to authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of arrival of goods to Fiji. ∙ Supplier's invoice; Oil Import Payments Requires RBF approval ∙ Customs SAD documents; and ∙ Confirmation of all re-export shipments. Lubricant/Engine Up to $100,000 per invoice ∙ Supplier's invoice. For payments below $20,000, the ∙ Supplier's invoice;and Oil/Hydraulic Oil invoice must have the original "Remittance ∙ Customs SAD documents. Note: This delegation does Approved" stamp by FRCS; and not apply to fuel For advance payments, the original custom SAD documents companies (i.e. Total Fiji, ∙ Original custom SAD documents. must to be provided to authorised dealers for stamping Mobil and Pacific Energy) within 30 days of arrival of goods to Fiji. For advance payments, the original custom SAD documents must to be provided to authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of arrival of goods to Fiji. Lease Payments ∙ Aircraft Up to $500,000 per amount ∙ Signed lease agreement ∙ Signed Lease Agreement; and ∙ Fishing or cruise vessels due per annum ∙ Original tax clearance for amounts above $20,000 ∙ Tax clearance certificate. ∙ Machinery For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have ∙ Other Lease Payments the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. Loan Repayments ∙ Principal & Interest Up to $50,000 per amount ∙ Signed Loan Agreement & repayment schedule; ∙ Signed Loan Agreement & repayment schedule; (excluding up front fees) due as scheduled ∙ Bank confirmation for receipt of loan funds; ∙ Bank confirmation for receipt of loan funds; ∙ Audited Financial Accounts; and ∙ Audited Financial accounts(where applicable); and ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above ∙ Tax clearance certificate for amount above $20,000 $20,000 or "Remittance Approved" stamp from FRCS for amounts below $20,000 ∙ Loan prepayment Requires RBF approval ∙ As above; ∙ Lender's demand for early repayment; and ∙ Revised repayment schedule (where applicable). 6 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Lottery Tickets Note: upfront payment of Up to $500 per applicant ∙ Original documentary evidence from recognised ∙ Documentary evidence from recognised overseas lotteries lottery winnings is not per annum overseas lotteries only (not pyramid selling e.g. only (not pyramid selling e.g. dollar jet) permitted [Applications above this dollar jet) limit are restricted] Insurance Payments Offshore ∙ Completed Form D by local licensed Insurance Gross premium up to ∙ Invoice from the Offshore Insurer. Invoice must state Brokers $100,000 per insurance the gross premium amount; ∙ Invoice from the Offshore Insurer. Invoice must state the policy per annum ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above gross premium amount; ** Placement Offshore $20,000; ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above Note: Gross premiums ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have $20,000; above $100,000 will the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS; ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the require the prior approval and original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. of the Insurance Unit of ∙ Form D approval for gross premiums payments the Reserve Bank. above $100,000 per policy per annum. Insurance Payments Offshore by Individuals/Companies Requires RBF approval Note: ∙ Refers to individual/companies that deal directly ∙ Completed Form D ** Placement Offshore with an offshore insurer, without the arrangement ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above or effected by a local licensed insurance broker. $20,000; and ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the ∙ Will require the prior approval of the Insurance original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. Unit of the Reserve Bank. Re-insurance Payments Offshore Requires RBF approval ∙ Completed Form D ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above Note: Will require the $20,000; and prior approval of the ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the Insurance Unit of the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. Reserve Bank. Maintenance Up to $2,000 per applicant ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card ∙ Copy of the Permanent Residence visa of beneficiary; per annum ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card; and ∙ Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000. 7 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Medical Expenses ∙ Paid directly to the Up to $100,000 per ∙ Invoice or letter from the medical institution stating ∙ Invoice or letter from the medical institution stating the Medical Institution medical treatment the amount due; and amount due; and ∙ Visa of the applicant (where applicable). ∙ Visa of the applicant (where applicable). ∙ Paid directly to the Up to $50,000 per ∙ As above ∙ As above patient/nominee treatment Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport. ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card If the nominee is accompanying the patient, then visa and airline ticket of the nominee is to be sighted. Miscellaneous Expenses Up to $500 per applicant per annum Offsetting of Foreign Exchange Earnings against Foreign Currency Bills Payable ∙ Supplier's and exporter's invoices; ∙ Supplier's and exporter's invoices; and ∙ Merchandise imports Up to $100,000 per ∙ Original Customs SAD Documents and other ∙ Customs SAD Document and other relevant information. transaction relevant information; ∙ Banks to provide to the Reserve Bank a list of the export warrant numbers that were reconciled; and ∙ For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. ∙ Other business payments Up to $100,000 per invoice ∙ Original invoice of payment due; ∙ Invoice of payment due; and ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above ∙ Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000 per $20,000 per invoice (service related payments); and invoice (service related payments) For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS. 8 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Offshore Investment ∙ Individuals Suspended ∙ Companies ∙ FNPF ∙ Other NBFI's Pensions/Superannuation/ Gratuity ∙ payments by Government Up to full amount ∙ Original documentary evidence from the paying and FNPF institution; and ∙ Payments by companies ∙ Foreign passport or PR visa of the beneficiary. Profit declared and distributed to non-resident shareholders/partners/sole Requires RBF approval ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above ∙ Tax clearance certificate; proprietors $20,000; ∙ Audited accounts for amounts above $0.5m per amount to ∙ Capital ∙ Audited accounts for amounts above $0.5m per be distributed; ∙ Dividend or Operating Profit amount to be distributed; ∙ Unaudited accounts for amounts of $0.5m and below; and ∙ Unaudited accounts for amounts of $0.5m and below; ∙ Directors' resolution approving the dividend payment. Note: ∙ Shareholder Dividend Certificate (where applicable); ∙ Local borrowing to fund and profit remittances is ∙ Directors Resolution approving the dividend restricted. payment. ∙ Dividend payments by Institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank is not delegated. Refund ∙ Hotel bookings cancelled Up to the full amount ∙ Original documentary evidence; ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts over ∙ Other (incl. Airline tickets $20,000; sold locally by travel agent) ∙ Original IRD cheque ∙ Tax Subscriptions to clubs, Up to $20,000 per ∙ Invoice or statement for the amount due; ∙ Invoice or statement for amount due; and societies and trade subscription per annum ∙ The invoice must have the original "Remittance ∙ Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000. organisations including Approved" stamp by FRCS. entrance fees. 9 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Wages paid in foreign Up to $50,000 per ∙ Bank confirmation of receipt of funds from offshore. ∙ Bank confirmation of receipt of funds from offshore. currency cash to foreign crew withdrawal members ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card; Wedding Expenses Up to $2,000 per applicant ∙ Documentary evidence of statement of expenses, ∙ Documentary evidence of statement of expenses, wedding per annum wedding invitation card, invoices etc. invitation card, invoices etc; ∙ Beneficiary's Permanent Residence visa or foreign passport; ∙ Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000. Withdrawal of Investment ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above ∙ Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000; ∙ Sale of Shares/Assets Requires RBF approval $20,000 orfor payments below $20,000, the invoices ∙ Capital Gains Tax Certificate; must have the original "Remittance Approved" ∙ Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement (or other original stamp by FRCS; documentary proof of sale); ∙ Capital Gains Tax Certificate; ∙ Bank confirmation that funds originated from offshore ∙ Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement (or other original (where applicable); and documentaryfor proof of sale); ∙ Minister of Lands Consent (if applicable). ∙ Bank confirmation that funds originated from offshore (where applicable); ∙ Minister of Lands Consent (if applicable); and ∙ Reserve Bank approval for the transfer of shares (if applicable) ∙ Shareholders Funds Requires RBF approval ∙ Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above ∙ Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000; $20,000. ∙ Audited Financial Accounts; and ∙ Audited Financial Accounts;and Bank confirmation that funds originated from offshore ∙ Bank confirmation that funds originated from (where applicable) offshore (where applicable) 10 Type of Payment Delegated Limit Documentary Requirements Documentary Requirements (to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers) for Reserve Bank Approvals Travel Allowance Fiji Passport Holders (excluding emigrants) - Return ticket Up to $10,000 per person per ∙ Return travel ticket to Fiji and original passport. ∙ Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000 trip. (including $10,000 issued under delegated authority); ∙ Return travel ticket to Fiji; - One way ticket Up to $5,000 per person per trip ∙ One way ticket and original passport ∙ Passport; and Note: ∙ TIN letter or FRCS joint card. 1. E-Ticket must be a confirmed ticket with an e- ticket number. 2. Authorised dealers to ensure that last page of Fiji passports are endorsed with the amount of foreign exchange facilities approved for travel. 3. Travellers abroad are only allowed to carry Fiji currency notes up to F$500 and foreign currency notes up to the equivalent of F$10,000 (inclusive of the F$500) 4. Authorised Dealers may issue travel funds to students up to the delegated limit for Travel upon sighting the student visa and travel ticket 5. Travel funds can only be transferred offshore in the following cases: ∙ To the traveller's own account offshore- Traveller must hold PR or dual citizenship. ∙ To the son/daughter's account of an elderly person travelling- Beneficiary must hold PR visa or overseas citizenship. ∙ To the FX Dealer's correspondent offices offshore. ∙ Authorised Dealers are to stamp the back of the travellers passport for travel funds transferred offshore. Foreign passport holders - sourced directly from the Up to full amount ∙ External or foreign currency account statement applicant's F$ external or foreign accounts; - sourced from F$ resident Up to $10,000 per person per ∙ Return travel ticket to Fiji and original passport account; trip on return ticket - Others (tourist) Up to the full unutilised balance ∙ Documentary evidence of funds imported must be of funds imported. verified for conversions above F$5,000 per person. 11 Other Facilities Category 2020 1. Foreign Currency - Denominated Business Accounts a) Exporters ∙ a) & b) up to F$100,000 per company (inclusive of the FX accounts held in b) Other FX Earners other commercial banks) c) Regional or Intl Organisations ∙ c) fully delegated d) Film Production Companies ∙ d) fully delegated. FX accounts must be closed upon completion of the film production. 2. Forward Foreign Exchange ∙ Allow individual commercial banks to write net forward sales contracts up to Cover & Options $50m; and ∙ Commercial banks will not be permitted to purchase foreign currency from RBF to fund their sales contracts 3. Offshore Borrowing ∙ Delegated to authorised lenders up to F$5.0 million per borrower ∙ Delegated up to F$2,000,000 per company per annum; 4. Foreign Currency Loans by local banks ∙ Foreign currency to be sourced from commercial bank's own holdings or from external sources and not from the Reserve Bank 5. Investment in Fiji by Foreign Investors a) Issue of Shares/Capital ∙ a) & b) require the approval of the Reserve Bank ∙ Investment by non-residents on SPSE and licensed brokers is fully delegated b) Transfer of Shares/Capital c) F$ Fixed Deposits with ∙ c) Unlimited investment in Fiji dollar term deposits Authorised Lending Institutions 6. Local Borrowing & Guarantees a) non-resident controlled Business ∙ Delegated up to $10.0 million subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity guideline Entities b) Non-resident individuals Applies to: ∙ Borrowing to purchase ∙ Delegated up to the full amount subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity properties in tourism projects guidelines ∙ Borrowing to finance ∙ Allow 100% financing provided debt: equity is 3:1 construction of residences ∙ Borrowing to finance house ∙ Delegated up to $200,000 subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity guidelines maintenance and repairs ∙ Personal Loans ∙ Up to $100,000 provided there is no outflow of funds except for medical/travel and education ∙ Borrowing to Finance property for: - acquisition of land with no future ∙ 100% financing from offshore plans for development; and - acquisition of an existing residence ∙ Delegated up to the full amount subject to meeting 50% equity from offshore 12 Attachments Original document

