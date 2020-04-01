Log in
Part 2 Foreign Currency Payments Effective From 2 April 2020

04/01/2020

PART 2: FOREIGN CURRENCY PAYMENTS effective from 2 April 2020

Note: Reserve Bank approval must be obtained for all payments above the Delegated Limit. Reserve Bank applications (except for Debit Card and Insurance Payments) can

be lodged online: https://eservice.rbf.gov.fj/Public/FormB.

(Conversion of F$ into foreign currency including deposits into designated F$ external accounts of non-residents and payments made out of account holders' foreign currency accounts)

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Airline Ticket Sales

(applicable only to overseas

Up to $1,000,000 per

Documentary evidence that amounts applied for are

Tax clearance; and

airlines with offices or agents in

application

sourced from the Airline's ticket sales e.g. bank

Documentary evidence that amounts applied for are

Fiji)

statement, invoice etc;

sourced from the Airline's ticket sales.

Original tax clearance for amount due above $20,000

per application or invoice; and

For payments below $20,000, the invoices must have

the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by

FRCS.

Charges/Fees/Services

Freight & Shipping

Up to $1,000,000 per

Invoice or statement for payment due;

Invoice or statement; and

Other Transport Charges

invoice

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above

Tax clearance certificate.

Royalty & Commisson

$20,000; and

Patents, Copyright

For payments below $20,000, the invoices must have

Brokerage & Other Charges

the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by

to agents and representatives

FRCS.

outside Fiji

Movie/Film Hire, News

Note:

Service

(1)

In the case of refunds and reimbursement, a tax

Repair - domestic

clearance is not required if funds are received

air/shipping, other

within a month from the date of repatriation.

Technical, Professional &

Management Fees

(2)

All commercial banks and FX Dealers payments

Advertising

including head office expenses or reimbursement

Office Expenses

charges require Reserve Bank approval.

Software, etc

Visa Application Fees

(3)

Head Office expenses by Institutions licensed by

Reimbursement/Refund

the Reserve Bank is not delegated.

Other

Court Order Payments

Up to the full amount

Signed Court Order

a)

Alimony

Copy of beneficiary's foreign passport or PR visa

b)

Collection of debt

c)

Other

Out Of Court Settlement

Requires Reserve Bank

Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000;

approval

Out of Court Settlement Agreement; and

Beneficiary's foreign passport or PR visa

1

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Credit Card Payments

Personal

$5,000 per month

Original statement of account.

Statement of account. For payment of overseas issued

Please note that payments for overseas issued credit

credit cards below $20,000, the statment must have the

cards must have the original "Remittance

original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS;

Approved" stamp by FRCS.

Tax clearance for usage other than travel related/ original

SADs for purchases of products; and

TIN letter or FRCS joint card

Corporate Cards

$10,000 per card per

Original statement of account.

Same as above

month

Please note that payments for overseas issued credit

cards must have the original "Remittance

Approved" stamp by FRCS.

Cash drawing

$1,500 per month

Note: Credit cards payments that are funded from an

external account are not subject to the monthly limits.

Debit Card Facility

Monthly Usage

$2,000 per month

Note: Debit cards that are funded from an external

Any requests above the monthly limit must be emailed to

account are not subject to the monthly limits

ecservice@rbf.gov.fjby the Commercial Banks together

with the supporting documents. Considerations will only be

given to special/one-off cases.

Deposits into F$ External A/cs

Salaries & wages from

Up to the full amount

Original pay slip which should indicate tax has been

employment in Fiji

deducted

Interest payable on the

Up to the full amount

n/a

account

Payments from other external

Up to the full amount

Original documentary evidence of source of funds

accounts

FNPF Proceeds/Pension

Up to the full amount

FNPF cheque or FNPF Withdrawal Letter

funds

Tax Refunds

Up to the full amount

IRD cheque

Proceeds from sale of foreign

Up to the full amount

Note: There are no Exchange Control restrictions on

currency sourced from

the remittance of funds from an external account

external sources or remaining

provided that all documentary requirements for the

from travel funds uplifted

local deposits were met.

2

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Deposits into F$ External A/cs

Proceeds of sale of

Up to $500,000 per sale

Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts

Tax Clearance Certificate;

assets/personal

above $20,000

Capital Gains Tax Certificate w.e.f 1 May 2011;

effects/claims/maturity

Capital Gains Tax certificate w.e.f 1 May 2011; and

Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement.

proceeds

Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement or documentary

evidence of sale.

Income from rental/directors

Up to $50,000 per annum

Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts

Tax Clearance Certificate;

fees/gratuity

above $20,000. For payments below $20,000, the

Rental agreement; and

document must have the original "Remittance

Letter from the company

authorising payment of

Approved" stamp by FRCS;

gratuity/directors fees

Rental

agreement

or letter from

the company

authorising

payment of gratuity/directors fees.

Living allowance/fees etc

Up to $2,000 per month

A letter from the organisation confirming the purpose

TIN letter or FRCS joint card;

from local sources

of payment and that the account holder is employed

A letter from the organisation confirming the purpose of

by the organisation

payment and that the account holder is employed by the

organisation;

Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000

Reimbursement of rental

Up to $10,000 per month

Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts

Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts above $20,000;

bond/Immigration

above $20,000

Letter from the landlord or from the Institution confirming

bond/Other

Letter from

the landlord or from the Institution

the reimbursement of expenditure;

confirming the reimbursement of expenditure;

Cheque or refund letter from the Immigration Department.

Cheque

or

refund

letter from the

Immigration

Department.

Other funds from local

Up to $200 per month

sources

Education Expenses

Paid directly to the

Up to $100,000 per

Current invoice from the Institution.

Current invoice from the Institution.

education institution

student per annum

Note: Payments to third party must be reflected in the

Note: Payments to third party must be reflected in the

invoice from the Institution.

invoice from the Institution.

Paid directly to the

Up to $20,000 per student

Enrolment letter on letterhead current letter from the

Enrolment letter on letterhead

or current letter from the

student/nominee

per annum

Institution; and

Institution;

Statement of expenses for the current year.

Statement of expenses for the current year; and

Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport.

TIN letter or FRCS joint card.

Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport.

Scholarship Payments by

Up to full amount due

Confirmation of scholarship by Institution

recognised institution

3

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Emigration Allowance

Source of Funds

Up to $150,000 per family

Valid passport (including family members)

Valid passport (including family members);

Sale of personal assets

per annum

Permanent resident visas (including family members)

Permanent resident visas (including family members);

Maturity of life insurance

Original Tax Clearance Certificate for amounts

Tax Clearance Certificate;

Death benefits

above $20,000

Airline Tickets (where applicable);

Rental/directors fees

Airline Tickets(where applicable).

Capital Gains tax certificate (if source of funds are from

Savings/FNPF/Refund

Capital Gains tax certificate (if

source of funds

is

sale of assets in Fiji w.e.f 1 May 2011)

Estate Funds

from sale of asset in Fiji w.e.f 1 May 2011)

Pension

Note:

*Tax clearance is not required

Authorised dealers to ensure that the last page of Fiji

if funds applied for are solely

passports are endorsed with the amount of foreign

sourced from the applicant's

exchange facilities approved for emigration

FNPF funds or tax refund.

Emigrants

are only

allowed to

carry

Fiji currency

notes up to $500 and foreign currency notes up to the

equivalent of F$10,000 (inclusive of the F$500)

Travel allowance is not applicable for emigrants.

Gifts

Up to $2,000 per applicant

TIN letter or FRCS joint card of the applicant

TIN letter or FRCS joint card of applicant;

per annum

Beneficiary's Permanent Residence visa;

Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000;and

Deed of Gift (for gift above $50,000)

Note: Restricted to $200,000 per annum.

Government Department

Payments/Transfers including

the following payments:

Up to full amount

Original

approval

letter from

the

Ministry

of

Funding of Offshore

Economy or relevant approval/documents from the

Accounts

Line Ministry;

Payment of allowances for

Invoice for amounts due;

Government officials on

Original Tax clearance certificate for amounts above

overseas attachments

$20,000; and

Payments to be deposited

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have

into the external accounts

the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.

of expatriate staff

Other Government

Note: Commercial banks will not be required to follow

payments

up on the original custom entries for advance import

payments made by Government Departments.

4

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements for Reserve Bank

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

Approvals

Import Payments

Goods on board ship or

Up to full payment due for

Original supplier's invoice showing the value of goods

aircraft, or goods landed but

Letters of Credit and Sight

imported;

awaiting Customs clearance.

Draft arrangements.

Original Bill of Lading or Airway Bill confirming details

of the current shipment or cargo; and

Relevant original Customs documents upon receipt of

goods in Fiji

Goods already landed &

Up to the full payment due

Original supplier's invoice and Customs SAD

cleared by the Fiji Customs

documents.

(inclusive of freight &

Insurance for shipment)

Prepayment of term bills for

Up to $1,000,000 per

Supplier's invoice;

Supplier's invoice;

goods already landed &

invoice

Supplier's demand for immediate payment; and

Supplier's demand for immediate payment; and

cleared by Fiji Customs

Original Customs SAD documents to be provided once

Customs SAD documents.

goods have been cleared by Customs

Advance Import Payments

Up to $2,000,000 per

Invoice from supplier, which includes request for

Invoice from supplier, which includes request for

prior to shipment of goods

invoice

payment prior to shipment of goods;

payment prior to shipment of goods; and

Note:

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the

Advance Payment to a

original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS ;and

Original Customs SAD documents to be provided to

personal account is only

Original Customs SAD documents to be provided to

authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of

delegated up to $2,000 per

authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days of arrival

arrival of goods to Fiji.

invoice.

of goods to Fiji.

Advance Payment to a party

Note: Commercial banks will report to the Reserve Bank

other than the supplier must

on a quarterly basis all companies that default in the

be clearly stated in the

provision of original Customs SADs for amounts above

payment terms of the

$50,000.

invoice.

Merchanted Goods

Up to $200,000 per invoice

Supplier's invoice;

Company's invoice to its overseas customer;

Company's invoice to its overseas customer;

Supplier's invoice; and

Confirmation of funds once received in Fiji; and

Confirmation of funds once received in Fiji.

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the

original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.

Note: Commercial banks will report to the Reserve Bank

on a monthly basis all companies that default in the

provision of bank confirmation within the 30 day period.

5

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Payment to Third Party

(Goods already received in

Up to $100,000 per invoice

Supplier's invoice. For payments below $20,000, the

Supplier's invoice;

Fiji)

invoice must have the original "Remittance

Customs SAD documents; and

Approved" stamp by FRCS;

Letter from the supplier stating payment to be made to

Letter from the supplier stating payment to be made

third party.

to third party; and

Original Customs SAD documents.

Note: In the case of advance import payments to a third

party company, original custom SAD documents must to be

provided to authorised dealers for stamping within 30 days

of arrival of goods to Fiji.

Supplier's invoice;

Oil Import Payments

Requires RBF approval

Customs SAD documents; and

Confirmation of all re-export shipments.

Lubricant/Engine

Up to $100,000 per invoice

Supplier's invoice. For payments below $20,000, the

Supplier's invoice;and

Oil/Hydraulic Oil

invoice must have the original "Remittance

Customs SAD documents.

Note: This delegation does

Approved" stamp by FRCS; and

not apply to fuel

For advance payments, the original custom SAD documents

companies (i.e. Total Fiji,

Original custom SAD documents.

must to be provided to authorised dealers for stamping

Mobil and Pacific Energy)

within 30 days of arrival of goods to Fiji.

For advance payments, the original custom SAD

documents must to be provided to authorised dealers

for stamping within 30 days of arrival of goods to Fiji.

Lease Payments

Aircraft

Up to $500,000 per amount

Signed lease agreement

Signed Lease Agreement; and

Fishing or cruise vessels

due per annum

Original tax clearance for amounts above $20,000

Tax clearance certificate.

Machinery

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have

Other Lease Payments

the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by

FRCS.

Loan Repayments

Principal & Interest

Up to $50,000 per amount

Signed Loan Agreement & repayment schedule;

Signed Loan Agreement & repayment schedule;

(excluding up front fees)

due as scheduled

Bank confirmation for receipt of loan funds;

Bank confirmation for receipt of loan funds;

Audited Financial Accounts; and

Audited Financial accounts(where applicable); and

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above

Tax clearance certificate for amount above $20,000

$20,000 or "Remittance Approved" stamp from

FRCS for amounts below $20,000

Loan prepayment

Requires RBF approval

As above;

Lender's demand for early repayment; and

Revised repayment schedule (where applicable).

6

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Lottery Tickets

Note: upfront payment of

Up to $500 per applicant

Original documentary evidence from recognised

Documentary evidence from recognised overseas lotteries

lottery winnings is not

per annum

overseas lotteries only (not pyramid selling e.g.

only (not pyramid selling e.g. dollar jet)

permitted

[Applications above this

dollar jet)

limit are restricted]

Insurance Payments Offshore

Completed Form D

by local licensed Insurance

Gross premium up to

Invoice from the Offshore Insurer. Invoice must state

Brokers

$100,000 per insurance

the gross premium amount;

Invoice from the Offshore Insurer. Invoice must state the

policy per annum

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above

gross premium amount;

** Placement Offshore

$20,000;

Original tax clearance certificate

for amounts

above

Note: Gross premiums

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have

$20,000;

above $100,000 will

the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS;

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the

require the prior approval

and

original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.

of the Insurance Unit of

Form D approval for gross premiums payments

the Reserve Bank.

above $100,000 per policy per annum.

Insurance Payments Offshore

by Individuals/Companies

Requires RBF approval

Note:

Refers to individual/companies that deal directly

Completed Form D

** Placement Offshore

with an offshore insurer, without the arrangement

Original tax clearance certificate

for amounts

above

or effected by a local licensed insurance broker.

$20,000; and

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the

Will require the prior approval of the Insurance

original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.

Unit of the Reserve Bank.

Re-insurance Payments

Offshore

Requires RBF approval

Completed Form D

Original tax clearance certificate

for amounts

above

Note: Will require the

$20,000; and

prior approval of the

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have the

Insurance Unit of the

original "Remittance Approved" stamp by FRCS.

Reserve Bank.

Maintenance

Up to $2,000 per applicant

TIN letter or FRCS joint card

Copy of the Permanent Residence visa of beneficiary;

per annum

TIN letter or FRCS joint card; and

Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000.

7

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Medical Expenses

Paid directly to the

Up to $100,000 per

Invoice or letter from the medical institution stating

Invoice or letter from the medical institution stating the

Medical Institution

medical treatment

the amount due; and

amount due; and

Visa of the applicant (where applicable).

Visa of the applicant (where applicable).

Paid directly to the

Up to $50,000 per

As above

As above

patient/nominee

treatment

Note: Nominee must hold PR visa or foreign passport.

TIN letter or FRCS joint card

If the nominee is accompanying the patient, then visa

and airline ticket of the nominee is to be sighted.

Miscellaneous Expenses

Up to $500 per applicant

per annum

Offsetting of Foreign

Exchange Earnings against

Foreign Currency Bills

Payable

Supplier's and exporter's invoices;

Supplier's and exporter's invoices; and

Merchandise imports

Up to $100,000 per

Original Customs SAD Documents and other

Customs SAD Document and other relevant information.

transaction

relevant information;

Banks to provide to the Reserve Bank a list of the

export warrant numbers that were reconciled; and

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have

the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by

FRCS.

Other business payments

Up to $100,000 per invoice

Original invoice of payment due;

Invoice of payment due; and

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above

Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000 per

$20,000 per invoice (service related payments); and

invoice (service related payments)

For payments below $20,000, the invoice must have

the original "Remittance Approved" stamp by

FRCS.

8

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Offshore Investment

Individuals

Suspended

Companies

FNPF

Other NBFI's

Pensions/Superannuation/

Gratuity

payments by Government

Up to full amount

Original documentary evidence from the paying

and FNPF

institution; and

Payments by companies

Foreign passport or PR visa of the beneficiary.

Profit declared and

distributed to non-resident

shareholders/partners/sole

Requires RBF approval

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above

Tax clearance certificate;

proprietors

$20,000;

Audited accounts for amounts above $0.5m per amount to

Capital

Audited accounts for amounts above $0.5m per

be distributed;

Dividend or Operating Profit

amount to be distributed;

Unaudited accounts for amounts of $0.5m and below; and

Unaudited accounts for amounts of $0.5m and below;

Directors' resolution approving the dividend payment.

Note:

Shareholder Dividend Certificate (where applicable);

Local borrowing to fund

and

profit remittances is

Directors Resolution approving the dividend

restricted.

payment.

Dividend payments by

Institutions licensed by the

Reserve Bank is not

delegated.

Refund

Hotel bookings cancelled

Up to the full amount

Original documentary evidence;

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts over

Other (incl. Airline tickets

$20,000;

sold locally by travel agent)

Original IRD cheque

Tax

Subscriptions to clubs,

Up to $20,000 per

Invoice or statement for the amount due;

Invoice or statement for amount due; and

societies and trade

subscription per annum

The invoice must have the original "Remittance

Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000.

organisations including

Approved" stamp by FRCS.

entrance fees.

9

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Wages paid in foreign

Up to $50,000 per

Bank confirmation of receipt of funds from offshore.

Bank confirmation of receipt of funds from offshore.

currency cash to foreign crew

withdrawal

members

TIN letter or FRCS joint card;

Wedding Expenses

Up to $2,000 per applicant

Documentary evidence of statement of expenses,

Documentary evidence of statement of expenses, wedding

per annum

wedding invitation card, invoices etc.

invitation card, invoices etc;

Beneficiary's Permanent Residence visa or foreign

passport;

Tax clearance for amounts above $20,000.

Withdrawal of Investment

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above

Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000;

Sale of Shares/Assets

Requires RBF approval

$20,000 orfor payments below $20,000, the invoices

Capital Gains Tax Certificate;

must have the original "Remittance Approved"

Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement (or other original

stamp by FRCS;

documentary proof of sale);

Capital Gains Tax Certificate;

Bank confirmation that funds originated from offshore

Signed Sale & Purchase Agreement (or other original

(where applicable); and

documentaryfor proof of sale);

Minister of Lands Consent (if applicable).

Bank

confirmation

that

funds

originated

from

offshore (where applicable);

Minister of Lands Consent (if applicable); and

Reserve Bank approval for the transfer of shares (if

applicable)

Shareholders Funds

Requires RBF approval

Original tax clearance certificate for amounts above

Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000;

$20,000.

Audited Financial Accounts; and

Audited Financial Accounts;and

Bank confirmation that funds originated from offshore

Bank

confirmation

that

funds

originated

from

(where applicable)

offshore (where applicable)

10

Type of Payment

Delegated Limit

Documentary Requirements

Documentary Requirements

(to be sighted and stamped by authorised dealers)

for Reserve Bank Approvals

Travel Allowance

  • Fiji Passport Holders

(excluding emigrants)

-

Return ticket

Up to $10,000 per person per

Return travel ticket to Fiji and original passport.

Tax clearance certificate for amounts above $20,000

trip.

(including $10,000 issued under delegated authority);

Return travel ticket to Fiji;

-

One way ticket

Up to $5,000 per person per trip

One way ticket and original passport

Passport; and

Note:

TIN letter or FRCS joint card.

1. E-Ticket must be a confirmed ticket with an e-

ticket number.

2. Authorised dealers to ensure that last page of Fiji

passports are endorsed with the amount of foreign

exchange facilities approved for travel.

3. Travellers abroad are only allowed to carry Fiji

currency notes up to F$500 and foreign currency

notes up to the equivalent of F$10,000 (inclusive

of the F$500)

4. Authorised Dealers may issue travel funds to

students up to the delegated limit for Travel upon

sighting the student visa and travel ticket

5. Travel funds can only be transferred offshore in

the following cases:

To the traveller's own account offshore-

Traveller must hold PR or dual citizenship.

To the son/daughter's account of an elderly

person travelling- Beneficiary must hold PR

visa or overseas citizenship.

To the FX Dealer's correspondent offices

offshore.

Authorised Dealers are to stamp the back of

the travellers passport for travel funds

transferred offshore.

  • Foreign passport holders

-

sourced directly from the

Up to full amount

External or foreign currency account statement

applicant's F$ external or

foreign accounts;

-

sourced from F$ resident

Up to $10,000 per person per

Return travel ticket to Fiji and original passport

account;

trip on return ticket

-

Others (tourist)

Up to the full unutilised balance

Documentary evidence of funds imported must be

of funds imported.

verified for conversions above F$5,000 per person.

11

Other Facilities

Category

2020

1.

Foreign Currency -

Denominated Business Accounts

a) Exporters

a) & b) up to F$100,000 per company (inclusive of the FX accounts held in

b) Other FX Earners

other commercial banks)

c) Regional or Intl Organisations

c) fully delegated

d) Film Production Companies

d) fully delegated. FX accounts must be closed upon completion of the film

production.

2. Forward

Foreign

Exchange

Allow individual commercial banks to write net forward sales contracts up to

Cover & Options

$50m; and

Commercial banks will not be permitted to purchase foreign currency from

RBF to fund their sales contracts

3. Offshore Borrowing

Delegated to authorised lenders up to F$5.0 million per borrower

Delegated up to F$2,000,000 per company per annum;

4. Foreign Currency

Loans by

local banks

Foreign currency to be sourced from commercial bank's own holdings or from

external sources and not from the Reserve Bank

5.

Investment in Fiji by Foreign

Investors

a)

Issue of Shares/Capital

a) & b) require the approval of the Reserve Bank

Investment by non-residents on SPSE and licensed brokers is fully delegated

b)

Transfer of Shares/Capital

c)

F$ Fixed Deposits with

c) Unlimited investment in Fiji dollar term deposits

Authorised Lending Institutions

6.

Local

Borrowing

&

Guarantees

a)

non-resident controlled Business

Delegated up to $10.0 million subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity guideline

Entities

b)

Non-resident individuals

Applies to:

Borrowing

to

purchase

Delegated up to the full amount subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity

properties in tourism projects

guidelines

Borrowing

to

finance

Allow 100% financing provided debt: equity is 3:1

construction of residences

Borrowing

to

finance house

Delegated up to $200,000 subject to meeting the 3:1 debt/equity guidelines

maintenance and repairs

Personal Loans

Up to $100,000 provided there is no outflow of funds except for medical/travel

and education

Borrowing

to

Finance

property

for:

- acquisition of land with no future

100% financing from offshore

plans for development; and

- acquisition of an existing residence

Delegated up to the full amount subject to meeting 50% equity from offshore

12

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Fiji published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 23:40:04 UTC
