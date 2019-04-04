Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Part D Advisors : Purchases InTech's Subsidy Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Firms help groups maximize Retiree Drug Subsidies

Part D Advisors, Inc., announced the purchase of select assets from Tucson-based InTech Health Ventures, LLC. The assets are related to InTech’s administration of Medicare’s Retiree Drug Subsidies (RDS) and not other business operations. The privately held firms did not disclose terms of the sale which closed on March 26, 2019.

The RDS program subsidizes retiree healthcare costs by reimbursing Plan Sponsors up to 28% of allowable retiree drug expenses. The program encourages sponsors to continue providing its Medicare-eligible retirees with group drug coverage. RDS is managed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

InTech provided ongoing client support with the RDS process such as periodic filings and reporting. Part D Advisors administers all RDS program components with a special emphasis on reopening applications and compliance.

“The combined strengths of both firms will bring administrative expertise and advanced technical systems to all facets of the RDS market,” said David Alexander, Part D Advisors’ Executive Vice President. “We’ve carefully reviewed InTech’s procedures and systems and we’re confident InTech’s clients will experience a seamless transition.”

InTech co-founder and partner, John Hoyt, said, “We’re comfortable knowing our clients will benefit by Part D Advisors’ Best-in-Class service and software. They’ve recovered over $1.3 billion in subsidies so InTech clients may receive additional RDS dollars.”

About Part D Advisors

Part D Advisors (www.PartDAdvisors.com), founded in 2005, is the nation’s largest full-service RDS administrator. Using its expertise and patent pending software, the firm handles every aspect of the very complicated RDS process for Plan Sponsors. By examining every prescription transaction and eligibility source, clients experience an average increase of 8-15% in subsidies. In addition, accuracy and compliance improves for Plan Sponsors.

The Michigan-based firm is the only RDS administrator certified by American Institute of CPAs -- System & Organization Controls. Part D Advisors has reviewed over 100 million claims from clients in 33 states including municipalities, Taft-Hartley health funds, private employers, third party administrators and pharmacy benefit managers. The firm maintains all necessary documentation and data for six years, as required by the RDS program.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Statement re Media Speculation
PU
05:57aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-04042019-00030
PU
05:57aGLOBAL BRANDS : (1) share consolidation (2) adjustments in relation to the share options and share awards
PU
05:56aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Rewards introduces new member benefits
AQ
05:56aHYPERBLOCK : Appoints Manning Elliott LLP as Auditor
AQ
05:52aCHROMOGENICS : has received additional orders to a value ...
PU
05:52aSUPER STRONG : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 4 april 2019 2019-04-04
PU
05:52aTHALES : detection probe for cyberattacks obtains security Visa from the French national cybersecurity agency (ANSSI) for its basic qualification
PU
05:52aLOGAN PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Data for March 2019
PU
05:52aTONLY ELECTRONICS : Proxy form for the annual general meeting of 9 may 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About