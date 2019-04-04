Part D Advisors : Purchases InTech's Subsidy Business

Firms help groups maximize Retiree Drug Subsidies

Part D Advisors, Inc., announced the purchase of select assets from Tucson-based InTech Health Ventures, LLC. The assets are related to InTech’s administration of Medicare’s Retiree Drug Subsidies (RDS) and not other business operations. The privately held firms did not disclose terms of the sale which closed on March 26, 2019.

The RDS program subsidizes retiree healthcare costs by reimbursing Plan Sponsors up to 28% of allowable retiree drug expenses. The program encourages sponsors to continue providing its Medicare-eligible retirees with group drug coverage. RDS is managed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

InTech provided ongoing client support with the RDS process such as periodic filings and reporting. Part D Advisors administers all RDS program components with a special emphasis on reopening applications and compliance.

“The combined strengths of both firms will bring administrative expertise and advanced technical systems to all facets of the RDS market,” said David Alexander, Part D Advisors’ Executive Vice President. “We’ve carefully reviewed InTech’s procedures and systems and we’re confident InTech’s clients will experience a seamless transition.”

InTech co-founder and partner, John Hoyt, said, “We’re comfortable knowing our clients will benefit by Part D Advisors’ Best-in-Class service and software. They’ve recovered over $1.3 billion in subsidies so InTech clients may receive additional RDS dollars.”

About Part D Advisors

Part D Advisors (www.PartDAdvisors.com), founded in 2005, is the nation’s largest full-service RDS administrator. Using its expertise and patent pending software, the firm handles every aspect of the very complicated RDS process for Plan Sponsors. By examining every prescription transaction and eligibility source, clients experience an average increase of 8-15% in subsidies. In addition, accuracy and compliance improves for Plan Sponsors.

The Michigan-based firm is the only RDS administrator certified by American Institute of CPAs -- System & Organization Controls. Part D Advisors has reviewed over 100 million claims from clients in 33 states including municipalities, Taft-Hartley health funds, private employers, third party administrators and pharmacy benefit managers. The firm maintains all necessary documentation and data for six years, as required by the RDS program.

