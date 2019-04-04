Part D Advisors : Purchases InTech's Subsidy Business

Part D Advisors, Inc., announced the purchase of select assets from
Tucson-based InTech Health Ventures, LLC. The assets are related to
InTech’s administration of Medicare’s Retiree Drug Subsidies (RDS) and
not other business operations. The privately held firms did not disclose
terms of the sale which closed on March 26, 2019.
The RDS program subsidizes retiree healthcare costs by reimbursing Plan
Sponsors up to 28% of allowable retiree drug expenses. The program
encourages sponsors to continue providing its Medicare-eligible retirees
with group drug coverage. RDS is managed by the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services.
InTech provided ongoing client support with the RDS process such as
periodic filings and reporting. Part D Advisors administers all RDS
program components with a special emphasis on reopening applications and
compliance.
“The combined strengths of both firms will bring administrative
expertise and advanced technical systems to all facets of the RDS
market,” said David Alexander, Part D Advisors’ Executive Vice
President. “We’ve carefully reviewed InTech’s procedures and systems and
we’re confident InTech’s clients will experience a seamless transition.”
InTech co-founder and partner, John Hoyt, said, “We’re comfortable
knowing our clients will benefit by Part D Advisors’ Best-in-Class
service and software. They’ve recovered over $1.3 billion in subsidies
so InTech clients may receive additional RDS dollars.”
About Part D Advisors
Part D Advisors (www.PartDAdvisors.com),
founded in 2005, is the nation’s largest full-service RDS administrator.
Using its expertise and patent pending software, the firm handles every
aspect of the very complicated RDS process for Plan Sponsors. By
examining every prescription transaction and eligibility source, clients
experience an average increase of 8-15% in subsidies. In addition,
accuracy and compliance improves for Plan Sponsors.
The Michigan-based firm is the only RDS administrator certified by
American Institute of CPAs -- System & Organization Controls. Part D
Advisors has reviewed over 100 million claims from clients in 33 states
including municipalities, Taft-Hartley health funds, private employers,
third party administrators and pharmacy benefit managers. The firm
maintains all necessary documentation and data for six years, as
required by the RDS program.
