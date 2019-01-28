Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Partial U.S. government shutdown cost economy $3 billion: budget office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:37am EST
Commuters exit Federal Triangle Metro station after the U.S. government reopened following 35-day shutdown in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expected to lose $3 billion from the 35-day partial federal government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funding, congressional researchers said on Monday.

The cost of the shutdown will make the U.S. economy 0.02 percent smaller than expected in 2019, a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said. But researchers said more significant effects will be felt by individual businesses and workers, particularly the nearly 800,000 federal employees who went without pay.

Overall, the U.S. economy lost about $11 billion during the five-week period, the report said. But CBO expects $8 billion to be recovered as the government reopens and federal workers receive back pay.

The U.S. government reopened fully on Monday. It remained to be seen how lawmakers address border security before the Feb. 15 deadline while avoiding another closure.

Trump had demanded $5.7 billion toward building his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which he says is necessary to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling. Democrats oppose any money for a wall but say they back additional funding for security measures along the border.

(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aIron Ore Surges After Vale Mining Disaster
DJ
10:54aCBO : Shutdown Will Cost Government $3 Billion of Projected 2019 GDP -- Update
DJ
10:47aUK watchdog says Libor end game may be uncertain
RE
10:37aPARTIAL U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COST ECONOMY $3 BILLION : budget office
RE
10:34aBulgaria could join the euro early in 2022 - finance minister
RE
10:34aUK grocers, fast food warn of major disruption from no-deal Brexit
RE
10:32aCBO : Shutdown Will Cost Government $3 Billion of Projected 2019 GDP
DJ
10:28aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Follow Wall Street Lower Over Fed, Earnings Jitters
DJ
10:26aOil drops as U.S. supply builds and China ignites demand worries
RE
10:24aFrance's CMA CGM launches offer to buy rest of CEVA Logistics shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
4ATLAS COPCO : ATLAS COPCO : Posts Forecast-Beating 25% Rise in 4Q Net Profit
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.