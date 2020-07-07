Partner Matthew R. Nicely Joins Akin Gump's International Trade Practice

(Washington, D.C.) - Akin Gump today announced that Matthew R. Nicely has joined the firm as a partner in its international trade practice in Washington, D.C. Mr. Nicely maintains a market access-focused practice centered on trade remedies and customs work as well as on disputes before the World Trade Organization (WTO). He joins Akin Gump from Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

'We are proud to offer clients a top-tier international trade practice that covers the waterfront of trade regulatory, litigation and policy issues,' said Akin Gump chairperson Kim Koopersmith. 'Trade remedies and customs are flagship areas of our practice and are crucially important for our clients. Matt brings more than two decades of experience in those areas, helping clients maintain access to U.S. and foreign markets for their goods and services. He will deliver truly exceptional value to our clients, and I am excited to welcome Matt to the firm.'

Mr. Nicely maintains a practice representing clients across multiple industries in trade remedy proceedings-which include antidumping, countervailing duties and safeguards-before administrative agencies, in appeals to U.S. courts and in WTO dispute settlement. He also advises on opportunities and risks presented by international obligations under bilateral, regional and multilateral trade and investment agreements.

Among the clients that Mr. Nicely advises are governments, importers and exporters of goods and services, and producers and users from various sectors-including steel, high-tech goods, auto parts, chemicals and many different consumer items from all over the world-which he represents before multiple U.S. agencies and U.S. courts.

'Amid a significant increase in trade remedy cases in recent years, Matt's background and robust market access practice are perfect complements to our existing strengths,' said Thomas J. McCarthy, head of Akin Gump's international trade practice. 'Matt has played a key role in numerous antidumping, subsidy and countervailing duty cases in the past, and I know he will be an invaluable member of our team. I am thrilled that he is joining us.'

Mr. Nicely added, 'The breadth of Akin Gump's global platform-both in terms of its geographic reach and its varied international trade disciplines-provides a fantastic opportunity for me to build on the work I've been doing throughout my career. The firm presents an ideal home for my practice, and I am thrilled to be here.'

Recognized in both Chambers Global and Chambers USA, Mr. Nicely recently began a term as president of the Customs and International Trade Bar Association, having served as its vice president since 2018. He is also co-chair of the Georgetown University Law Center International Trade Update CLE Advisory Board and serves as an adjunct law professor at American University Washington College of Law.

Mr. Nicely received his J.D., cum laude, from American University, Washington College of Law and his B.A. from Oberlin College.

About Akin Gump's International Trade Practice

Akin Gump's Chambers USA-ranked international trade practice offers an array of services designed to optimize clients' ability to engage in the cost-efficient and timely exchange of goods and services across borders in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The firm's lawyers and advisors assist clients-from locations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States-with issues before the WTO; the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR); the International Trade Commission; the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, Justice and Homeland Security (including U.S. Customs and Border Protection); and other federal agencies and offices that deal with international trade regulation.

In Europe, the firm advises clients on compliance with EU trade regulations and represents clients before the customs administrations, export controls and sanctions regulators (U.K. ECO/OFSI, German BAFA, Netherlands CDIU, etc.) of the U.K. and EU member states that administer and enforce EU laws, as well as before the European Commission and its Directorates General for Customs and Taxation, and Trade.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 1,000 lawyers and advisors in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Founded in 1945, the firm is proudly celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020. #AkinGump75

# # #