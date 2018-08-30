PartnerRe Ltd. : Announces Board and Leadership Changes

PartnerRe Ltd. (The “Company”) today announced that effective September
1, 2018, Brian Dowd will succeed John Elkann as Chairman of the
Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Elkann, who is Chairman and CEO of
EXOR, will remain on the Board.
Mr. Elkann commented, “Over the past two years, under Emmanuel Clarke’s
leadership, our company has performed strongly notwithstanding
challenging market conditions. Our new Chairman Brian Dowd brings with
him deep, relevant experience to a further strengthened Board and
leadership team, moves which confirm our commitment as EXOR to build an
even more successful PartnerRe.”
The Company also announced that Nikhil Srinivasan will step down from
the Board in order to assume the role of Chief Investment
Officer, subject to customary governmental approvals. Mr. Srinivasan
will report to President and CEO Emmanuel Clarke and will join the
Company’s Executive Leadership Team.
Mr. Clarke commented, “As a director since August 2016, Nikhil has been
a great contributor to our company’s progress, and has provided valuable
insight for our investments. I am confident that his extensive
career experience in investments will contribute further to the success
of our investment operation.”
Mr. Srinivasan will succeed Andrea Casarotti who will assume the new
position of Head of Corporate Planning, also reporting to Mr.
Clarke, subject to Bermuda immigration approval.
Finally, effective September 1, 2018, the Company announced that Mary
Ann Brown will join the Board as an independent director. Ms. Brown
retired from her executive management role at Pacific Life Insurance
Company in 2017, where she most recently was Chair of Pacific Life Re.
Prior to Pacific Life, Ms. Brown previously held multiple executive
roles at New York Life, MetLife and Swiss Re.
With these changes the PartnerRe Ltd. Board will comprise six directors
of which four are independent directors.
PartnerRe Ltd. is a leading global reinsurer that helps insurance
companies reduce their earnings volatility, strengthen their capital and
grow their businesses through reinsurance solutions. Risks are
underwritten on a worldwide basis through the Company’s three segments:
P&C, Specialty, and Life and Health. For the year ended December 31,
2017, total revenues were $5.7 billion. At June 30, 2018, total assets
were $23.1 billion, total capital was $8.1 billion and total
shareholders’ equity was $6.7 billion. PartnerRe enjoys strong financial
strength ratings as follows: A.M. Best A / Moody’s A1 / Standard &
Poor’s A+.
PartnerRe on the Internet: www.partnerre.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005407/en/