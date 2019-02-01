Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PartnerRe Ltd. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:18pm EST

PartnerRe Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the period December 1, 2018 – February 28, 2019 of $0.40625 per share on the Company’s 6.50% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.25% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, and $0.3671875 on the Company’s 5.875% Series F and Series I Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. The dividends are payable on March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2019. Since February 18, 2019 is a federal holiday in the United States, the effective record date will be February 15, 2019, the immediately preceding trading day.

PartnerRe Ltd. is a leading global reinsurer that helps insurance companies reduce their earnings volatility, strengthen their capital and grow their businesses through reinsurance solutions. Risks are underwritten on a worldwide basis through the Company’s three segments: P&C, Specialty, and Life and Health. For the year ended December 31, 2017, total revenues were $5.7 billion. At September 30, 2018, total assets were $23.4 billion, total capital was $8.0 billion and total shareholders’ equity was $6.6 billion. PartnerRe enjoys strong financial strength ratings as follows: A.M. Best A / Moody’s A1 / Standard & Poor’s A+.

PartnerRe on the Internet: www.partnerre.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Emirates, China Southern Airlines ink codeshare pact
AQ
03:59pEATON VANCE TAX MANAGED GLOBAL DIVE EQ : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds
PR
03:59pGrains Rise on China Soybean Buy, Wheat Tender
DJ
03:59pSQUARE : Why You Should Separate Your Business and Personal Finances
PU
03:58pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Astec Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:57pDELTA AIR LINES : trying to unload East Coast refinery - sources
RE
03:57pANAPLAN : welcomes Ana Pinczuk, SVP and Chief Transformation Officer
PR
03:56pInc. Magazine's Vet50 List Highlights 50 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses and Inspires Other Veteran Entrepreneurs to Join Their Ranks
GL
03:55pPannell Kerr Forster of Texas, P.C. (PKF Texas) Strengthens Entrepreneurial Advisory Services Team
BU
03:53pGENERAL MOTORS : GM meets with lawmakers over racism allegations at Ohio plant
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Provides Construction Update and Increases Capa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.