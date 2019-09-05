Log in
Partnerize Grows Retail Revenue 50% in EMEA

09/05/2019 | 04:00am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize, the leading provider of AI-powered partner automation solutions to global brands, announced today that it has increased Retail sector revenue by 50% in EMEA over the past 12 months. Almost two dozen new brand wins plus continued revenue growth for existing clients both contributed to this strong record of growth.

New to the Partnerize client roster are 21 of EMEA’s largest and best-known fashion and beauty brands, including: 

  • Leading beauty and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury
  • Iconic clothing brands Levis and Dockers
  • Online clothing retailer MandM Direct            
  • UK apparel and homeware retailer Matalan      

Much of this strong growth is rooted in the growing preference for streamlined execution and data-driven decision-making among retail business leaders.  

With its suite of partnership automation innovations and AI-powered growth tools, Partnerize is helping companies take control of their partnerships and drive faster growth.  Its recently introduced Intelligent Partner Discovery tool, which uses proprietary AI and machine learning to identify the “best next” partnerships for brands, is the latest example of how Partnerize is applying breakthrough intelligence to the partnerships industry. 

“The key to successful retailing today is in having the deepest possible understanding of consumers and categories,” said Sean Sewell, Cofounder and  VP of Revenue-EMEA for  Partnerize. “We are proud to be working closely with many of the brightest stars of retailing as they transform how their companies use partnerships to go to market.”

To ensure that all of its new and existing clients receive outstanding service and support, the  company has added a number of new partner marketing experts to its development, support and customer success teams in EMEA and other regions.

About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year.  For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com

Media Contact:
Diane Anderson
WIT Strategy for Partnerize
415.254.9086
danderson@witstrategy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
