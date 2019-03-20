Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Partnerize Launches Advanced Mobile App Capabilities for Partner Marketing Measurement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize, the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, announced today the launch of its advanced mobile SDK, which provides out-of-the-box support for native app partnerships. Partnerize’s award-winning Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).

With the launch of this mobile SDK, Partnerize customers are now able to ensure that partnership referrals can be tracked across all customer journeys, including web to app, app to web, and app to app, including product deep linking. In addition, app-specific device reporting enables easy segmentation of conversions within the Partnerize real-time reporting toolset.

The mobile commerce opportunity for the partnerships channel is massive, but many leading brands do not fully measure mobile app conversions today. This year, mobile is predicted to represent almost two-thirds of e-commerce. Being able to track mobile app conversions is especially critical in APAC, where mobile accounts for more than 80% of all e-commerce sales. By fully capturing both mobile web and in-app sales driven by partnerships, billions of dollars of additional revenue can be correctly attributed to the partners that drove it.

“For many of our customers, 2019 is the year they will truly start to exploit mobile audiences for partner marketing,” said Matt Simmonds, Partnerize Chief Product Officer. “With our addition of this new mobile SDK, partner marketers now have one platform to track, report, and pay for their partnerships, regardless of whether they are web or mobile driven.”

Other key features of the new Partnerize SDK include:

  • Click storing & matching: Incoming clicks from Partnerize tracking links can easily be detected and have the click stored for use when a sale is made within the app.
  • SKU-level conversion support: SKU-level data can be passed through the SDK, to process a true multi-item basket checkout process.
  • Real-time reporting with conversion metadata: Any item-level custom metadata that is relevant to the items in the sale can easily be attached to a conversion item and be seen in real time within the Partnerize platform.
  • Product deep linking: Link directly to a product or category page in app, with support for deferred deep linking if the target app is not installed.
  • Use existing tracking links: Existing partner tracking links are fully compatible and require zero migration efforts for partners.

With the immediate availability of this mobile SDK, Partnerize customers say they expect growth in measured conversions of between 20 percent to 40 percent.

About Partnerize

Partnerize helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Partnerize Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence. Hundreds of the world’s largest brands leverage the company’s real-time technology to drive and manage more than $6B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Partnerize and the significant ROI that brands realize from partner marketing, visit partnerize.com.

Media Contact:
Diane Anderson, WIT Strategy for Partnerize
415.254.9086
danderson@witstrategy.com

partnerize.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aVermont Mutual Insurance Group Selects One Inc for Digital Payments
GL
11:16aFRESHII : Target tests unattended snack bar with payment kiosk
AQ
11:16aGovernor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Smile Direct Club to Create More Than 2,000 New Jobs in Middle Tennessee
GL
11:15aCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under the General Mandate
PU
11:15aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Intel Mobile Communications Denmark, Telenor Denmark, and Aalborg University Complete Project Virtuoso Aimed at Trialing New 5G Technologies more+
PU
11:15aHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
11:15aHB FULLER : Use of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Safety in Automobiles
PU
11:15aADVANTECH : Launches THIN Mini-ITX AIMB-286 to Support 8th Generation Intel Core Processors
PU
11:15aSIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 20.03.2019 Nomination and Remuneration Committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 bln euros
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.