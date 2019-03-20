Partnerize Launches Advanced Mobile App Capabilities for Partner Marketing Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, announced today the launch of its advanced mobile SDK, which provides out-of-the-box support for native app partnerships. Partnerize’s award-winning Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).



With the launch of this mobile SDK, Partnerize customers are now able to ensure that partnership referrals can be tracked across all customer journeys, including web to app, app to web, and app to app, including product deep linking. In addition, app-specific device reporting enables easy segmentation of conversions within the Partnerize real-time reporting toolset.

The mobile commerce opportunity for the partnerships channel is massive, but many leading brands do not fully measure mobile app conversions today. This year, mobile is predicted to represent almost two-thirds of e-commerce. Being able to track mobile app conversions is especially critical in APAC, where mobile accounts for more than 80% of all e-commerce sales. By fully capturing both mobile web and in-app sales driven by partnerships, billions of dollars of additional revenue can be correctly attributed to the partners that drove it.

“For many of our customers, 2019 is the year they will truly start to exploit mobile audiences for partner marketing,” said Matt Simmonds, Partnerize Chief Product Officer. “With our addition of this new mobile SDK, partner marketers now have one platform to track, report, and pay for their partnerships, regardless of whether they are web or mobile driven.”

Other key features of the new Partnerize SDK include:

Click storing & matching: Incoming clicks from Partnerize tracking links can easily be detected and have the click stored for use when a sale is made within the app.

SKU-level conversion support: SKU-level data can be passed through the SDK, to process a true multi-item basket checkout process.

Real-time reporting with conversion metadata: Any item-level custom metadata that is relevant to the items in the sale can easily be attached to a conversion item and be seen in real time within the Partnerize platform.

Product deep linking: Link directly to a product or category page in app, with support for deferred deep linking if the target app is not installed.

Use existing tracking links: Existing partner tracking links are fully compatible and require zero migration efforts for partners.

With the immediate availability of this mobile SDK, Partnerize customers say they expect growth in measured conversions of between 20 percent to 40 percent.

About Partnerize

Partnerize helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Partnerize Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence. Hundreds of the world’s largest brands leverage the company’s real-time technology to drive and manage more than $6B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Partnerize and the significant ROI that brands realize from partner marketing, visit partnerize.com.

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson, WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com