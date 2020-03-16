Log in
Partnerize : Names Neo Media World APAC as a Diamond Agency Partner in Its New Tiered Agency Certification Program

03/16/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Partnerize / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Partnerize Names Neo Media World APAC as a Diamond Agency Partner in Its New Tiered Agency Certification Program

17.03.2020 / 01:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The global performance marketing agency brings unique value to brands through its advanced mastery and usage of the Partnerize platform

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Partnerize, the leading provider of partnership automation solutions for global brands, today announced that Neo Media World APAC has been awarded Diamond Agency Partner certification in its new Agency Certification Program. Diamond certification reflects Neo Media World APAC's expertise using the Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform and the agency's depth of successful in-market experience across multiple client engagements.

The new global Agency Certification Program recognizes that both outstanding technology and expert program management are necessary to achieve optimal results in partner marketing. The combination of best-of-breed partnership automation technology alongside the rich contributions of highly experienced agency teams enables clients to achieve extraordinary results across the full breadth of the partnerships channel.

"We are delighted to award Diamond Agency Partner status to the Neo Media World APAC team in recognition of their Partnerize platform and partnerships category acumen," said Anshu Khurana, Partnerize SVP and Head of Partnerships. "Neo Media Word shares our deep commitment to data-driven insights and automation, and is driving outstanding results across multiple clients in the APAC region."

"Partnerize provides the platform technology and insights our team needs to make great strategic business contributions," said Animesh Kumar, CEO of Neo Media World, Singapore. "Our shared vision is to unlock the best possible results with this winning combination of capabilities."

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology at the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 10 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize's platform to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com.

About Neo Media World

Neo Media World is a digital-first global agency with media expertise from brand to performance. Brands look to Neo as their competitive advantage on how to best engage their customers across disciplines including programmatic, social, paid search, analytics, technology, organic search, affiliate marketing, e-commerce and across traditional channels. Neo Media World is an autonomous, agile company within Mindshare, and is backed with the added resources and scale of GroupM and WPP. Discover more about Neo Media World at www.neomediaworld.com, and follow us on Twitter @NeoMediaWorld, LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/neomediaworld/, and Instagram @NeoMediaWorld.

Media Contact:
Diane Anderson, WIT Strategy for Partnerize
415.254.9086
danderson@witstrategy.com

SOURCE: Partnerize


News Source: Issuer Direct

17.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Partnerize
United States
EQS News ID: 998941

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998941  17.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
