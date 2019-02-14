|
Partners Bank of California : Reports 2018 Financial Performance & Set to Open Beverly Hills Branch Location
02/14/2019 | 07:55pm EST
Partners Bank of California (“Partners Bank”) (OTC: PBKX)
reported unaudited results for the year ending December 31, 2018, with
total assets increasing by 30.1% during the year to a new record high of
$257.8 million. Over the same period, noninterest-bearing deposits
increased by 17.3% to $102.1 million, and total deposits increased by
13.7% to $198.2 million. Total loans increased by $58.4 million, or
37.5% over the previous year’s total. The bank posted an increase in net
interest income of $1.9 million, which was a 26.0% increase over the
previous year. Net income of $1.43 million for 2018 significantly
exceeded the $700,000 recorded a year earlier. This increase was driven
primarily by loan growth and the normalization of income tax accruals in
2018.
“With growth of 30%, 2018 was truly a banner year for Partners Bank of
California,” said Partners President/CEO Chris Walsh. “We are very
excited about last year’s strong performance, knowing that those results
will also be providing momentum for us in 2019. We continue to focus on
driving our strategic growth plan and bringing increased value to our
clients and shareholders. Our balance sheet growth and expanded
capabilities allows us to do more for our clients. That is what Partners
Bank is all about, and I’m honored to be leading this team of
outstanding banking professionals.”
|
|
Partners Bank of California
|
Statements of Financial Condition
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Variance
|
Assets:
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
34,554
|
|
|
$
|
29,705
|
|
|
$
|
4,849
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
|
|
9,016
|
|
|
|
12,099
|
|
|
|
(3,083
|
)
|
|
-25.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
214,252
|
|
|
|
155,805
|
|
|
|
58,447
|
|
|
37.5
|
%
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(3,214
|
)
|
|
|
(2,756
|
)
|
|
|
(458
|
)
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
211,038
|
|
|
|
153,049
|
|
|
|
57,989
|
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
3,270
|
|
|
|
3,289
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
-0.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
257,878
|
|
|
$
|
198,142
|
|
|
$
|
59,736
|
|
|
30.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
102,185
|
|
|
$
|
87,127
|
|
|
$
|
15,058
|
|
|
17.3
|
%
|
|
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
|
|
|
73,448
|
|
|
|
54,814
|
|
|
|
18,634
|
|
|
34.0
|
%
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
22,593
|
|
|
|
32,351
|
|
|
|
(9,758
|
)
|
|
-30.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
198,226
|
|
|
|
174,292
|
|
|
|
23,934
|
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
|
|
31,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
31,000
|
|
|
*nm
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
230,164
|
|
|
|
174,970
|
|
|
|
55,194
|
|
|
31.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
29,513
|
|
|
|
26,501
|
|
|
|
3,012
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,661
|
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(3,390
|
)
|
|
|
(4,816
|
)
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
-29.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
27,784
|
|
|
|
23,195
|
|
|
|
4,589
|
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
*nm
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
27,714
|
|
|
|
23,172
|
|
|
|
4,542
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
257,878
|
|
|
$
|
198,142
|
|
|
$
|
59,736
|
|
|
30.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Partners Bank of California
|
Statements of Income
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
10,264
|
|
|
$
|
8,185
|
|
|
$
|
2,079
|
|
|
25.4
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
989
|
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|
|
|
9,275
|
|
|
|
7,360
|
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
864.4
|
%
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
8,841
|
|
|
|
7,315
|
|
|
|
1,526
|
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
-28.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
7,034
|
|
|
|
5,274
|
|
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
33.4
|
%
|
|
Income before income tax provision
|
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
(345
|
)
|
|
-14.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
|
1,726
|
|
|
|
(1,071
|
)
|
|
-62.1
|
%
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,426
|
|
|
$
|
700
|
|
|
$
|
726
|
|
|
103.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*nm - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In March 2019, Partners Bank will open its first full-service branch
office outside of Orange County. The Beverly Hills office will provide
full-service business and private banking as well as provide the bank’s
full array of commercial lending solutions to clients in the greater Los
Angeles area. This extension of the Partners Bank footprint and presence
in the Los Angeles region will further enhance the bank’s growth and
service capabilities—making it easier and more convenient for our Los
Angeles clients to access our unique class of relationship banking
services.
“We’re thrilled about what this expansion means to our bank and most
importantly to our clients in Los Angeles,” said Executive Chairman,
Mike Ahmar. “We believe in the safe and sound growth of our financial
institution, while always providing the best possible service and value
to our clients and shareholders. Our enhanced presence in Los Angeles
will allow us to achieve those results efficiently and effectively.”
Founded in 2007, Partners Bank of California is positioned with
stability, capital, strength and experience to help Southern California
individuals and businesses reach their financial goals with a wide array
of private and business banking solutions and expertise. Partners Bank
of California…passionate about your success!
Member FDIC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005989/en/
© Business Wire 2019
|
|