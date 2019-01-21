Log in
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Distribution of $0.015 per Unit

01/21/2019 | 07:59pm EST

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust ('Partners REIT') (TSX: PAR.UN) is pleased to announce a $0.015 per Unit distribution for January 2019. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2019. Partners REIT currently has 46,079,673 Units outstanding.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust, which currently owns (directly or indirectly) 23 retail properties, located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, aggregating approximately 1.7 million square feet of leasable space. Partners REIT focuses on managing a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres located in both primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions 'expect', 'will' and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Partners REIT. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Partners REIT's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Partners REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Partners REIT Investor Relations
1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401
investor.relations@partnersreit.com

Jane Domenico
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 855-3313 ext. 401

Source: Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

Disclaimer

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 00:58:01 UTC
