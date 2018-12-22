Log in
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Announces Court Approval of Settlement of Class Action

12/22/2018 | 02:50am CET

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust ('Partners REIT' or the 'REIT') (TSX:PAR.UN) is pleased to announce that the terms of the Class Action settlement previously announced on October 31, 2018 between, among others, certain former trustees and a former officer of Partners REIT, have been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Pursuant to those terms, the Class Action will be formally dismissed on or around January 28, 2019. The REIT is not a defendant in the Class Action.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust that manages a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres located in both primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions 'expect', 'will' and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Partners REIT. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Partners REIT's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Partners REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Partners REIT Investor Relations
1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401
investor.relations@partnersreit.com

Jane Domenico
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 855-3313 ext. 401

Source: Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

Disclaimer

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 01:49:01 UTC
