Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 8

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'REIT,' or 'Partners') (TSX: PAR.UN) announced today that the REIT will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 after the market close on Thursday, November 8, 2018.



A press release summarizing these results, as well as both financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period, will be available on Partners' website (www.partnersreit.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Partners will host a conference call at 9:30 AM Eastern on Friday, November 9, 2018, at which time Partners' management will both review the financial results and discuss the REIT's strategic outlook.



A recording of the conference call will also be available via Partners' website.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on the management of a portfolio of 33 retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.2 million square feet of leasable space.

