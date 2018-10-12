Log in
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 8

10/12/2018 | 10:28pm CEST

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'REIT,' or 'Partners') (TSX: PAR.UN) announced today that the REIT will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 after the market close on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

A press release summarizing these results, as well as both financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period, will be available on Partners' website (www.partnersreit.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Partners will host a conference call at 9:30 AM Eastern on Friday, November 9, 2018, at which time Partners' management will both review the financial results and discuss the REIT's strategic outlook.

Conference Dial-In Details

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-273-9672

Local: 416-340-2219

Instant Replay Details (Available until November 16, 2018)

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053

Passcode: 6553641#

A recording of the conference call will also be available via Partners' website.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on the management of a portfolio of 33 retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.2 million square feet of leasable space.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions 'expect,' 'will' and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Partners REIT. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Partners REIT's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including access to capital, regulatory approvals, intended acquisitions and general economic and industry conditions. Although Partners REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Partners REIT Investor Relations
1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401
investor.relations@partnersreit.com

Partners REIT
Jane Domenico Chief Executive Officer
(416) 855-3313 ext. 401

Source: Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

Disclaimer

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 20:27:07 UTC
