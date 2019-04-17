Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

BARRIE, Ontario, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust ('Partners REIT') (TSX: PAR.UN) announced today that the Chief Executive Officer of Partners REIT, Jane Domenico, has resigned, effective immediately, as an officer and trustee of Partners REIT to pursue other opportunities.

'We wish to thank Jane for her service over the past several years. With the sale last year of our Western Canadian properties, and the pending sale of our Quebec properties, now is the logical time for Jane to move onto other challenges, and we wish her well in her future endeavours,' stated C. Ian Ross, chair of the Board of Trustees (the 'Board') of Partners REIT.

The Board has appointed C. Ian Ross as interim chief executive officer of Partners REIT. In that role, Mr. Ross' responsibilities will include oversight of the day-to-day operations of Partners REIT and the completion of the previously announced sale of Partners REIT's Québec properties. The Board does not expect these matters to impact the completion of the Québec sale transaction. Mr. Ross will continue to serve as the chair of the Board.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust, which currently owns (directly or indirectly) 23 retail properties, located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Québec, aggregating approximately 1.7 million square feet of leasable space. Partners REIT focuses on managing a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres located in both primary and secondary markets located mainly in Ontario and Québec Canada.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions 'expect', 'will' and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Partners REIT. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Partners REIT's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the inability of the REIT to complete the Québec Sale Transaction, including as a result of failure to receive all required approvals and the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the conditions to the closing of the Québec Sale Transaction. The anticipated closing date provided may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary third party approvals in the time assumed or the need for additional time to satisfy the other conditions to the completion of the Québec Sale Transaction. Although Partners REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contact:

C. Ian Ross
Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: 1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401

Source: Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

Disclaimer

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:55pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Wisconsin governor says he wants to renegotiate Foxconn contract
RE
06:55pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV : Pacífico Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F
AQ
06:53pBANCA SISTEMA : Approval of the framework resolution concerning the transactions with Atlantide S.p.A.
PU
06:53pDATA#3 : 18th April 2019 Data#3 wins learning and development award for second year in a row
PU
06:53pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Winchester South Project Declaration
PU
06:50pNB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST : New Offer Update
BU
06:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Few Key Takeaways From Cowen's Off-Price Retail Store Visits
PU
06:48pAPPLE : O'brien, Deirdre
PU
06:48pAPPLE : Kondo, Chris
PU
06:48pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG IFRS 16 financial statements impacts 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
2PIER 1 IMPORTS INC : PIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
3CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC. : PINTEREST IPO: What You Need To Know
4VISIONSPRING : Founder's New Book, Dare to Matter, Invites Readers to Make a Difference in the World, Start..
5MIGHTY RIVER POWER LTD : MIGHTY RIVER POWER : FY2019 EBITDAF guidance revised to $495 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About