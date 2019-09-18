Partnership for Research and Development: IAEA Collaborative Mechanisms Highlighted at 63rd General Conference

Collaborating Centres are independent institutions that cooperate with the IAEA. They engage in a wide range of research activities, from nuclear security to using radiation for the development of more resilient crops, and from monitoring water resources and environmental conditions to nuclear decommissioning. Thanks to new agreements signed during the General Conference, the global network of collaborating centres has increased to 40, up from 33 last year.

'We believe that R&D and knowledge sharing are key to a successful and sustainable development of nuclear science and technology,' said Mohd Abd Wahab Yusof, Director General of the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, an IAEA collaborating centre. 'These IAEA Collaborating Centres enable Member States to achieve the targets identified in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.'

Each collaborating centre is a scientific institute or organization that offers unique facilities and skill sets in a distinct area related to nuclear technology. Centres are chosen for their ability, capacity and readiness to directly contribute to specific IAEA projects and activities. The cooperation is designed to encourage original research and development, while also helping scientists to share knowledge, resources and expertise, prepare reference materials, validate methods and provide training.

These activities in turn help countries, both with Centres and without, get access to scientific support to pursue their development objectives, said Sasha Damjanac, Head of the IAEA's Research Contracts Administration Section.

'The continuously growing network of Collaborating Centres represents a strong commitment by Member States to the work of the IAEA and support to other Member States by sharing resources and expertise,' he said.