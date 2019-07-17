Partnership for a New American Economy : Texans for Economic Growth Urges Action on Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act

Texas Congressional Delegation

United States Capitol

Washington, D.C.

Dear Senators and Members of Congress:

Texans for Economic Growth, a coalition of more than 60 Texas businesses and associations dedicated to promoting common-sense immigration reforms that strengthen our economy, lauds the House of Representatives for passing the bipartisan Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 on Wednesday, July 10. In particular, we applaud the bipartisan leadership of the 22 members of the Texas delegation in the House who co-sponsored the bill. Now we turn our attention to the companion bill and urge the full Senate to join with the 34 bipartisan Senate cosponsors and pass this legislation.

For our economy to continue to thrive we must attract and retain the best talent. Under our current system, highly skilled immigrants are experiencing long wait times for green cards, resulting in these immigrants looking to raise their families and take their talent and business to other countries where the process is more efficient.

As business leaders, we are grateful for Senator John Cornyn's leadership in cosponsoring this bill, and urge the members of the Senate to support this important step in reforming our immigration system and ensuring Texas and the U.S. are globally competitive, by voting to pass this bill. The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 addresses the decades-long wait times for applicants from places like India, China, and the Philippines by eliminating caps for employment-based visas and raising the family visa cap from 7 percent to 15 percent. This legislation will help create an immigration system that ensures the most talented workers are able to work in the United States.

For the Texas business community, there is no better time than the present to recognize and support the positive impact immigrants have on the economy. Voting for the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 will show our business leaders that Congress is ready to work and look at immigration through an economic lens.

Sincerely,

Texans for Economic Growth

