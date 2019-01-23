Partnerships and Research Bring Ohio to the Forefront of Technology Innovation

Ohio has quickly become a leader in technology
innovation, thanks to the state’s tech-savvy workforce,
businesses, academia, and medical and health systems that are on the
cutting edge of the digital shift. Both public and private entities take
advantage of Ohio’s strong infrastructure and resources, which allow for
collaborative partnerships and the formation of innovation hubs and labs
to transform how they do business.
Many partnerships across the state bring together multiple stakeholders
with the ability to think beyond company lines and introduce new
breakthrough ideas. Coupled with significant statewide
innovation investments, which amount to
$10 billion annually, these collaborations are occurring at new spaces
all around the state. And these often incorporate Ohio’s nationally
recognized colleges and universities that yield over 11,000 engineering
and engineering technologies graduates per year.
“Ohio has created a high-tech ecosystem unlike any other state where
strategic partnerships are accelerating innovation and turning
groundbreaking ideas into real-world solutions,” said Ted Griffith,
managing director for technology at JobsOhio. “The many partnerships
that have formed, and the resources the state has made available, are
vital in continuing to push Ohio to the forefront of IT and digital
transformation.”
Some notable public-private partnerships and innovation resources across
Ohio include:
-
Plug and Play Cleveland
Plug
and Play is the world’s largest innovation platform, investing in
and accelerating startups. One of just three locations in North
America, Plug and Play Cleveland is focused on healthcare innovation
and connects startups with corporate partners to address challenges,
while investing in new technologies.
-
The Point, JPMorgan Chase and Otterbein University
In
September 2018, Chase announced plans, with support from JobsOhio, for
a fintech
R&D hub at Otterbein University’s The Point in Westerville,
Ohio. The new hub has three distinct innovation spaces, where teams
made up of Chase employees and Otterbein students work together on
projects focused on robotics, software development, financial
technology, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity and data analytics.
-
The 1819 Innovation Hub, University of Cincinnati
The
University of Cincinnati’s 1819
Innovation Hub opened in October 2018 and has already drawn
corporate partners and investors like Procter & Gamble, Kroger,
Cincinnati Bell and CincyTech. The lab and makerspace provides a place
for industry and companies to work directly with students and faculty
on their business and technical challenges.
-
America Makes
America
Makes in Youngstown, Ohio, is the nation’s leading public-private
partnership focused on innovation in additive manufacturing and 3D
printing. With more than 200 participating companies, members conduct
technology research, discovery, creation and innovation processes with
the goal of accelerating the nation’s global manufacturing
competitiveness.
Substantial research and innovation investments across Ohio have also
resulted in programs like the Entrepreneurial Service Provider Program
(ESP), powered by $1.5 billion in investments from Ohio Third Frontier.
The program has driven the formation of multiple ESPs like Rev1 Ventures
in Columbus, CincyTech in Cincinnati, NextTech Ohio in Toledo, and
JumpStart Inc. in Cleveland, which have helped to spark dozens of
successful startups across the state.
These advantages, along with a robust network of incubators and major
venture capital and angel funds, have also helped Ohio become recognized
as a top
destination for tech workers by Smart Asset and the only state with
two cities on Forbes’
list of the top 10 rising cities for startups.
