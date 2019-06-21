Parts Town : Cracks Top 20 in Crain's Chicago Business “Fast 50”

2019 Marks Seventh Time Company Recognized for “Astronomical” Growth

Crain’s Chicago Business announced that Parts Town, a leading parts distributor in the foodservice equipment market, has been named a 2019 Fast 50 honoree, ranking 18, up eight spots from their 2018 appearance. Parts Town was also listed within the Top 10 for Most Local Employees within the Chicagoland business community. Since 2007, this honor gives attention to Chicago metro businesses with impressive and “astronomical” five-year revenue growth.

Parts Town reports $534 million in revenue in 2018, a 27% increase in one year and an 84% increase since 2013. In addition to high revenue growth, the company is rapidly expanding its team member count and facility size. In the next month, Parts Town will put the finishing touches on expanded automation technology in its 300,000-square-foot distribution center and office space at its Addison headquarters. The “Parts Wranglers,” as the distribution team members are known, help the company ship foodservice equipment parts to all 50 states and more than 200 countries.

“Our culture remains our most significant competitive advantage. We have an amazing team that demonstrates our core values every day, which allows us to innovate rapidly to serve our partners,” said Parts Town CEO Steve Snower. “We are excited for another year of high growth ahead as we continue to invest in our business, our team and our community.”

Known for its integrity and innovation, Parts Town launched its Serial Number Lookup tool in January 2019. It uses model serial number level detail from a variety of foodservice equipment manufacturers to create a more precise search and order process for buying replacement parts for commercial kitchen equipment. The tool provides a seamless experience for Parts Town customers, and manufacturers benefit by increased OEM parts sales, higher equipment uptime and fewer technical support calls. The company’s mobile app has also seen more than 98,000 downloads since its launch in 2008.

This year’s award marks the seventh time Parts Town has received this honor. To be eligible for the award, companies must be at least six years old, have had at least $15 million in revenue in 2018 and be headquartered in the seven-county Chicago area (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will counties). The publication selects and ranks honorees by comparing revenues over a five-year growth period, enabling them to gauge which industries are continually growing and which companies are emerging as the region's front-runners.

Rankings for the 50 honorees were unveiled at the Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 luncheon on June 21. Honorees will be featured in a special section of Crain’s Chicago Business on June 24.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the market-leading distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there’s a hiccup in any commercial kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, institutions and independent restaurants.

Parts Town leads the way in industry innovation. Its Serial Number Lookup tool uses model serial number level detail from a variety of foodservice equipment manufacturers to create a more precise search and order process for buying replacement parts for commercial kitchen equipment. The 360-degree imaging technology, PartSPIN®, valuable interactive diagrams, convenient Smart Manuals, and the industry’s first mobile app allow customers to easily and conveniently find and view equipment manuals and parts in the field, where that info is needed most. These innovations, paired with same day shipping and extended hours of operation, ensure the correct part is ordered and delivered every time.

Partnering with the top manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice and beverage equipment and more, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork.

Parts Town makes finding and buying foodservice equipment parts easy, fast and kinda fun.

