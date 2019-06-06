PartsSource : Introduces Visual Analytics and Advanced Formulary Controls

PartsSource,
the only fully-integrated, supply chain procurement and advanced
logistics platform has expanded analytics and formularies for technology
management and clinical engineering teams through the release of new
PartsSource enterprise benefits.
Financial challenges have long ranked No. 1 on the list of hospital
CEOs’ top concerns, according to the American College of Healthcare
Executives. With reimbursement for medical services trending steadily
downward, hospitals are focused on managing the rising cost of staff and
supplies. Yet few health systems have tackled one of the most critical
means of getting costs under control—eliminating variation in supply
chain parts and services across all of their facilities.
PartsSource enterprise customers now can address these challenges with
visual analytic and advanced formulary controls. As a result, members of
the PartsSource community will be further equipped to ensure clinical
availability and lower costs.
“PartsSource’s new visual analytics tool will be very valuable for us to
dig in and better understand the details of our spend and identify
additional cost savings for the organization,” said Tami A. Waalen,
Operations Manager, Clinical Engineering Services at Allina Health. “I'm
excited to access the analytics online at any time and share the data
with leadership to show our internal customers the savings.”
The new benefits for the thousands of hospitals in the PartsSource
enterprise community include:
Visual Analytics
PartsSource equips CE and HTM teams with comprehensive, accurate and
robust information at the point of decision, helping reduce costs. With
the visual analytics, enterprise customers can:
-
Use built-in analytics to see trends in spend by modality,
manufacturer and product type
-
Access parts and services by facility and location, including
technician and product condition
-
Drill down into cost savings opportunities across the organization and
consistently review quality outcomes
Formulary Controls
Using formulary controls, PartsSource customers now can standardize
their organization’s purchases to improve quality, decrease costs and
promote purchasing consistency across technicians, and hospitals.
Through PartsSource formulary controls, customers can:
-
Implement system-wide formulary choices across the health system,
sites or departments to reduce costs
-
View performance against industry benchmarks and leverage formulary
libraries across similar organizations
-
Manage formulary exceptions, with advanced workflows, and tracking of
approvals
“Top performing healthcare organizations in our PartsSource community
rely on us to help standardize procurement processes, pricing and
products and they hold us accountable to improve productivity, cost
savings and quality,” said Philip Settimi, M.D., President and CEO of
PartsSource. “Our newest visual analytics and formulary controls further
empowers customers to make evidence-based decisions to support cost,
quality and efficiency.”
