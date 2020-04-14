Log in
PartsSource : Opens Online Community to Encourage Sharing of Information Critical to Combating COVID-19

04/14/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Company expands availability of virtual peer-to-peer collaboration platform with COVID-19 resources for hospital clinical engineering teams nationally

PartsSource, a technology-based healthcare services company that uses patented, evidence-based decision support to improve asset uptime, decrease long-tail expenses and streamline workflow, today announced an initiative to encourage peer-to-peer sharing of insights, resources and tools needed to combat COVID-19.

The PartsSource Community is an online peer-to-peer collaboration platform designed to encourage innovation and knowledge-sharing among clinical engineering (CE) and supply chain teams in the company’s more than 3,500 hospital clients. Previously available only to PartsSource Pro enterprise clients, now the PartsSource Community is available free of charge to help all clients achieve high-performance healthcare technology management (HTM). Clients can use the PartsSource Community to access curated content, connect with industry colleagues, exchange best practices and obtain real-time insights.

In response to the pandemic, the PartsSource Community now includes new resources and tools specific to coping with COVID-19. In particular, PartsSource has analyzed millions of data points from across its network of providers and suppliers to model the ideal supply chain for hotspot hospitals as well as those that have yet to face a surge in COVID-19 patients.

“At this challenging moment in history, we believe all HTM and clinical engineering leaders should have access to real-time insights and best practices from their peers across the country to help tackle the COVID-19 challenge,” said Philip Settimi MSE, MD, President and CEO of PartsSource. “As we have worked to get mission-critical parts, equipment and rentals to hospitals across the country, we have gained deep actionable insights from the early phase of the pandemic. Expanding the PartsSource Community to share these insights with all our clients is the right thing to do as we strive together to improve clinical uptime and care for COVID-19 patients.”

COVID-19 Resources Now Available

The new COVID-19 focus of the PartsSource Community includes a variety of resources designed to help HTM teams cope with exponential increases in demand for certain equipment and supplies. Some of the most critical resources within the PartsSource Community are:

  • COVID-19 Top Modalities Guide: This exclusive guide is based upon a predictive model built from analysis of millions of purchasing data points as well as insights from conversations with hundreds of customers about their COVID-19 needs. It leverages data science to help clients quickly identify which parts, and in what quantity, they will need to support uptime for COVID-19 mission-critical equipment, in particular ventilators and other respiratory equipment, patient monitoring equipment and infusion pumps.
  • Discussion Boards: To promote real-time communication of best practices through peer-to-peer connections, the new COVID-19 PartsSource Community discussion board is open to all HTM leaders.
  • Library of Industry Resources: PartsSource has curated and centralized COVID-19 resources from across industry and government, including information from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI Institute), and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI).

The PartsSource Community also includes educational videos and proprietary tools that support strategic HTM initiatives, such as the industry’s first Alternative Equipment Maintenance (AEM) database and a Capital Planning toolkit. To demonstrate its commitment to serve the nation’s Clinical Engineering teams as a partner, PartsSource continues to add new members and exclusive content and will continuously expand the value of the Community for HTM leaders.

“True partnership is about mutual value and stepping up to help in times of adversity,” said Settimi. “At PartsSource, we’re committed to supporting our clients to overcome the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. Working together, I’m confident we will get through this public health challenge and come out stronger on the other side.”

About PartsSource®

PartsSource’s proprietary procurement platform eliminates friction from the healthcare supply chain by delivering evidence‐based decision support for healthcare technology management (HTM). Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers HTM teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long‐tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets. To learn more about the value of proactively managing the lifecycle of clinical resources, visit PartsSource.com


© Business Wire 2020
