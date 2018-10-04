Log in
PartsSource and Nuvolo : Bring Together the World’s Leading Marketplace for Hospitals and the Fastest Growing Healthcare Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Platform

10/04/2018 | 11:47am EDT

Strategic partnership unites two leaders, enabling a sophisticated level of integration, quality and standardization in hospital supply chains

PartsSource and Nuvolo today announced a strategic partnership that will offer professionals in healthcare technology management (HTM) access to 4 million medical replacement products and clinical service resources via integration inside Nuvolo’s modern, cloud-based Clinical Enterprise Asset Management (CMMS) platform to seamlessly manage the entire lifecycle of medical equipment. Together, the platform will enable clinical engineers to easily and quickly manage every aspect of a clinical asset—from following and completing a service request, to managing work orders and data, to ordering repair and maintenance products and services—on any mobile device, online or offline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005580/en/

“The integration of PartsSource in Nuvolo provides a game-changer for HTM professionals,” said Phil Settimi, President and CEO of PartsSource. “Managing a fleet of clinical assets from various suppliers can be challenging. This strategic partnership provides clinical engineers an efficient, cost effective and standardized way to identify the right clinical resource to rapidly return a mission-critical asset back into clinical use.”

Other results of the partnership:

  • Creates asset lifecycle management with customized reporting for making key financial decisions
  • Reduces parts sourcing time, streamlines and integrates work order and PO creation and tracking
  • Provides instant access to 4 million products from both major OEMs and vetted secondary suppliers
  • Enables on-demand access to repair and maintenance resources across an entire asset fleet
  • Provides insight to real-time tracking of parts, services and on-demand resources
  • Streamlines documentation, PO creation, invoice reconciliation
  • Provides simple, user-friendly experience for technicians, with or without connectivity
  • Delivers an adaptive solution which scales for today’s HTM markets

“This partnership is a direct result of the conversations we’ve had with leaders from national healthcare systems, regional providers and local healthcare systems who are looking to replace their legacy CMMS with a modern, cloud-based platform that integrates parts sourcing for full lifecycle management,” said Tom Stanford, CEO, Nuvolo. “We’re thrilled to link Nuvolo, the leader in cloud-based clinical enterprise asset management, with PartsSource, the nation’s largest and most well-respected healthcare procurement partners, to offer customers a truly innovative approach to lowering cost and driving efficiencies of their HTM programs.”

PartsSource is the only fully-integrated, curated supply chain dedicated to healthcare providers’ quality and value objectives. Over 1,100 hospitals are members of PartsSource PRO, a managed service offering that integrates technology, evidence-based procurement and on-demand supply chain resources to deliver best-in-class clinical engineering operations.

Nuvolo is a cloud-based enterprise asset management (EAM) platform that meets the highest standards for ease of use, performance and online and offline mobility capability for managing clinical equipment for healthcare providers. Nuvolo was recently named the fastest growing EAM company on the Inc 500 and recognized in Gartner’s July 2018 Hype Cycle report for Cloud Security.

About PartsSource®

Combining a suite of software-enabled services with industry best practices, PartsSource empowers customers to drive costs out of healthcare delivery. By automating the highly complex workflow associated with procurement, PartsSource delivers the industry’s only online, fully-integrated medical products and repair parts marketplace. PartsSource facilitates millions of transactions annually by connecting 6,000 OEMs and suppliers to 3,000 hospitals and 12,000 clinical sites worldwide. For more information about the leading provider of technology solutions engineered to eliminate friction from the supply chain, visit PartsSource.com.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is revolutionizing the service management industry by innovating on ServiceNow’s Now Platform, the world’s leading enterprise cloud platform. The company’s mission is to disrupt the legacy workplace and enterprise asset management market. At Nuvolo, we help companies reimagine how they do business through innovation and a relentless commitment to best servicing our employees, customers and partners. Fully optimized for growing, mobile workforces worldwide, Nuvolo delivers a simple, intuitive and user-friendly online and offline mobile service management experience.

Privately held and founded in 2013, Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, N.J. with offices throughout the U.S. and internationally in London and Pune, India. For more information about the Nuvolo workplace and enterprise asset management platform, please visit www.nuvolo.com.


© Business Wire 2018
