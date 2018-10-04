PartsSource and Nuvolo : Bring Together the World’s Leading Marketplace for Hospitals and the Fastest Growing Healthcare Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Platform

PartsSource
and Nuvolo
today announced a strategic partnership that will offer professionals in
healthcare technology management (HTM) access to 4 million medical
replacement products and clinical service resources via integration
inside Nuvolo’s modern, cloud-based Clinical Enterprise Asset Management
(CMMS) platform to seamlessly manage the entire lifecycle of medical
equipment. Together, the platform will enable clinical engineers to
easily and quickly manage every aspect of a clinical asset—from
following and completing a service request, to managing work orders and
data, to ordering repair and maintenance products and services—on any
mobile device, online or offline.
“The integration of PartsSource in Nuvolo provides a game-changer for
HTM professionals,” said Phil Settimi, President and CEO of PartsSource.
“Managing a fleet of clinical assets from various suppliers can be
challenging. This strategic partnership provides clinical engineers an
efficient, cost effective and standardized way to identify the right
clinical resource to rapidly return a mission-critical asset back into
clinical use.”
Other results of the partnership:
-
Creates asset lifecycle management with customized reporting for
making key financial decisions
-
Reduces parts sourcing time, streamlines and integrates work order and
PO creation and tracking
-
Provides instant access to 4 million products from both major OEMs and
vetted secondary suppliers
-
Enables on-demand access to repair and maintenance resources across an
entire asset fleet
-
Provides insight to real-time tracking of parts, services and
on-demand resources
-
Streamlines documentation, PO creation, invoice reconciliation
-
Provides simple, user-friendly experience for technicians, with or
without connectivity
-
Delivers an adaptive solution which scales for today’s HTM markets
“This partnership is a direct result of the conversations we’ve had with
leaders from national healthcare systems, regional providers and local
healthcare systems who are looking to replace their legacy CMMS with a
modern, cloud-based platform that integrates parts sourcing for full
lifecycle management,” said Tom Stanford, CEO, Nuvolo. “We’re thrilled
to link Nuvolo, the leader in cloud-based clinical enterprise asset
management, with PartsSource, the nation’s largest and most
well-respected healthcare procurement partners, to offer customers a
truly innovative approach to lowering cost and driving efficiencies of
their HTM programs.”
PartsSource is the only fully-integrated, curated supply chain dedicated
to healthcare providers’ quality and value objectives. Over 1,100
hospitals are members of PartsSource PRO, a managed service offering
that integrates technology, evidence-based procurement and on-demand
supply chain resources to deliver best-in-class clinical engineering
operations.
Nuvolo is a cloud-based enterprise asset management (EAM) platform that
meets the highest standards for ease of use, performance and online and
offline mobility capability for managing clinical equipment for
healthcare providers. Nuvolo was recently named the fastest growing EAM
company on the Inc 500 and recognized in Gartner’s July 2018 Hype Cycle
report for Cloud
Security.
About PartsSource®
Combining a suite of software-enabled services with industry best
practices, PartsSource empowers customers to drive costs out of
healthcare delivery. By automating the highly complex workflow
associated with procurement, PartsSource delivers the industry’s only
online, fully-integrated medical products and repair parts marketplace.
PartsSource facilitates millions of transactions annually by connecting
6,000 OEMs and suppliers to 3,000 hospitals and 12,000 clinical sites
worldwide. For more information about the leading provider of technology
solutions engineered to eliminate friction from the supply chain, visit PartsSource.com.
About Nuvolo
Nuvolo is revolutionizing the service management industry by innovating
on ServiceNow’s Now Platform, the world’s leading enterprise cloud
platform. The company’s mission is to disrupt the legacy workplace and
enterprise asset management market. At Nuvolo, we help companies
reimagine how they do business through innovation and a relentless
commitment to best servicing our employees, customers and partners.
Fully optimized for growing, mobile workforces worldwide, Nuvolo
delivers a simple, intuitive and user-friendly online and offline mobile
service management experience.
Privately held and founded in 2013, Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus,
N.J. with offices throughout the U.S. and internationally in London and
Pune, India. For more information about the Nuvolo workplace and
enterprise asset management platform, please visit www.nuvolo.com.
