Party election to pick PM Abe's successor around Sept. 15, media say

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling party will choose
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor around Sept. 15, Kyodo
news agency said on Saturday, after Abe abruptly announced his
resignation for health reasons on Friday.
The president of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party is virtually
assured of being prime minister because of the LDP's majority in
parliament's lower house.
Abe's announcement that he is stepping down, after a
worsening of the ulcerative colitis he has battled for years,
marks the end of his tenure and the start of a several-week race
to replace Japan's longest-serving premier.
In a news conference, Abe declined to name a preferred
successor. Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and former
foreign minister Fumio Kishida indicated they intend to run,
while Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Defence
Minister Taro Kono are considered among the potential
candidates.
Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, a former prime minister who
is also Abe's finance minister, said he did not plan to join the
race to succeed Abe, Kyodo said.
Abe said it is up to the LDP leadership to determine the
schedule of the party election but that he believes his health
will hold up until a successor is chosen.
Usually, the party must announce the leadership election a
month in advance, but in the case of a sudden resignation, an
extraordinary vote can be called "at the soonest date possible"
among members of parliament and local LDP chapters.
The main scenario is for the election to be held on Sept.
15, Kyodo said, while the format and date will be decided on
Tuesday, media reported.
