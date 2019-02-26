Log in
Parx Plastics : POSITIVE TRAIL RESULTS WITH PARX TECHNOLOGY IN DENTAL APPLICATIONS

02/26/2019 | 03:28am EST

Reducing bacteria pre- & post implant surgery

In parallel, Dr. Di Chiaro has documented experiments that visualize how Parx Plastics' technology helps to reduce the bacteria on the surgical site both before and after the surgery. These tests have laid the foundation for the development of custom dental appliances that will dramatically reduce the risk of perio-implantitis and the implant failure that comes along with the disease.

Collaboration opportunities with Zinkh

Considering the maturity of Parx Plastics' technology, Zinkh is eager to move fast in the development of these revolutionary appliances. As a consequence, the company is rapidly expanding their network by setting up partnerships with educational institutions, private practitioners and dental laboratories to fine-tune these developments. Interested parties that want to get involved in this development, are urged to contact the companies.

Antimicrobial and antibiofilm technology

Parx Plastics developed and patented a method to incorporate the trace element of Zinc in polymers. This innovative method using the second most abundant trace element in the human body creates a modified mechanical/physical surface property that makes the surface resistant to bacteria and biofilm formation. Bacteria are not be able to adhere to the surface and do not proliferate on the surface which results in a 99,9% or higher antimicrobial performance measured according to international norm ISO 22916. The technology does not only use a biocompatible and non-toxic element, but the technology is also intrinsic in the material and generates the antimicrobial effect without migration. So without the use of any toxic substances and without any elements leaching from the surface makes it an unprecedented safe technology. Since may 2018 Parx Plastics is a listed company on Euronext in Paris with ticker MLPRX.

Zinkh oral bacterial management

Zinkh NV, a new joint venture established January 2019 in Belgium, focusses on bringing the benefits of the trace element technology into the dental field. A combination of clinical as well as business development veterans in the dental industry, Zinkh's management team is in a unique position to launch a revolution in bacteria management. By not only supplying existing appliances such as bruxism or orthodontic splints with anti-microbial properties, but also developing new proprietary appliances in the realm of periodontitis & implantology, Zinkh is looking to become the global leader in dental bacteria management solutions.

Disclaimer

Parx Plastics NV published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:27:01 UTC
