Passageways : Announces Mira Award Nomination For Scale-up of the Year $5M-20M

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways, the leading provider of secure board governance software for board of directors, today announced its nomination for the Mira award for Scale-up of the Year $5M-20M. The Mira Awards gala—the biggest tech awards event in Indiana—celebrates the people, products, companies, and places chosen as 'The Best of Tech in Indiana'.

Passageways is a nominee in the Scale-up of the Year category, which recognizes high-growth, innovation-driven companies that provide technology products and services. The nomination comes on the heels of a breakthrough year for Passageways – in 2018 Passageways secured outside investment, saw both record growth and significant talent acquisition.

"What we created, experienced, and accomplished in 2018 was remarkable – and continued our decades long trend of sustained growth," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO Paroon Chadha. "And this is just the beginning. Passageways is deeply proud to call the Hoosier state home. We are impacting lives up and down the I65 corridor, serving customers around the globe, and intelligently scaling to meet the challenges of tomorrow. 2018 was Passageways' year; we scaled under every definition of the word."

Nominees were selected by 48 independent subject matter experts who evaluated and ranked the applications. Later this month, nominees will present their cases to judging panels, after which the judges will select the winners following deliberations.

Passageways was founded in 2003 with a relentless focus on delivering enterprise solutions that improve governance and connect employees. Passageways' OnBoard is a complete board governance solution that improves meeting outcomes by empowering directors and administrators with the tools they need to focus on strategy during their next meeting. Passageways' OnSemble is a drag and drop employee intranet designed to empower workers to track goals, collaborate on documents, and discover the latest company news.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony and gala featuring a reception and three-course seated dinner on Saturday, April 13.

