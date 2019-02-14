Log in
Passageways : and The Armed Forces Financial Network Announce Partnership for OnBoard Board Portal

02/14/2019

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways, the leading provider of secure board governance software for board of directors, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with The Armed Forces Financial Network (AFFN) to offer a digital board portal for its member boards, leadership, and committees.

Passageways' OnBoard provides boards and leadership easy-to-use software that transforms meetings from operational presentations to strategic working sessions. With the AFFN partnership, Passageways will offer OnBoard at a reduced cost to AMBA (the Association of Military Banks of America) and DCUC (the Defense Credit Union Council) AFFN Member Participants.

"AFFN is proud to announce this new partnership with Passageways aimed at increasing staff productivity, reducing expense, and offering our board of directors an interactive state-of-the-art board and committee experience," said John M. Broda, President & CEO, The Armed Forces Financial Network.

"Our goal has always been to enable boards with everything they need for a successful meeting—so they can focus on governance and strategy at their institutions," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO Paroon Chadha. "This work is only enhanced by our partnership with AFFN, a powerful resource to military members and their families across the world, and we could not be happier to work with them to introduce our platform to an even wider population of boards."

The OnBoard discount for AFFN Member Participants is now available, you can explore more about OnBoard at https://www.passageways.com/board-portal

About Passageways
Passageways was founded in 2003 with a relentless focus on delivering enterprise solutions that improve governance and connect employees. Passageways' OnBoard is a complete board governance solution that improves meeting outcomes by empowering directors and administrators with the tools they need to focus on strategy during their next meeting.

About The Armed Forces Financial Network
AFFN was founded in 1985 at the request of the U.S. Army in support of the "Surepay" direct deposit system to provide U.S. Military personnel (active, reserve, dependents, and retired) with access to their funds through ATM and POS terminals at or near U.S. Military bases worldwide. AFFN's mission is to increase the versatility of participating financial institutions to better serve the U.S. Military. For more details, please visit www.affn.org.

Media Contact:
Nick DeBoer
Passageways
574.229.6491
ndeboer@passageways.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passageways-and-the-armed-forces-financial-network-announce-partnership-for-onboard-board-portal-300795442.html

SOURCE Passageways


© PRNewswire 2019
