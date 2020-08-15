Passion Venture Capital (PVC), a MAS Registered Fund Management Firm Launches Innovative and Lucrative SGD100 Million Regional Food Business Fund in Partnership with OURBOSS Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based Company with a Regional Footprint

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2020) - Passion Venture Capital (PVC), has launched an innovative and lucrative regional food business fund in partnership with OURBOSS Pte Ltd. The fund, with a target size of SGD 100 million, promises a strong and somewhat unprecedented ROI of between 40% - 50% for a 2-year tenor.





This close-ended fund will be managed by PVC and be used to finance the lucrative food trading business of OURBOSS Pte Ltd. One key and unique feature of this fund is that it will be fully backed by precious gemstones of two times the equivalent value of the targeted fund size.

The fund will finance OURBOSS' strategic and lucrative business in Indonesia, distributing staple food items especially meat - including exotic, high demand meat like buffalo- to B2B and B2C distributors, through their partnership with key suppliers and primary producers in the region. The expected returns for this business will average between 50% - 60% per consignment.

OURBOSS will pay out 20% - 25% of the fund amount at the end of the 12th month and 24th month respectively. Therefore, a total of 40% - 50% of the fund amount will be paid for the tenor of 2 years. The fund will pay out 100% of the principal amount at the end of 2 years when the fund matures.

Explained Mr Rizal Rasudin, MD of OURBOSS, "It will be very lucrative as the Indonesian meat market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.7% from Rp45.9 trillion (US$3.2bn) in 2018 to Rp63.3 trillion (US$4.2bn) by 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company".

Added Mr Davy Goh, CEO of PVC, "We are fully behind and backing Our Boss in their ventures. We have full confidence in the successful performance of this aptly named 'Quantum Return Fund' in delivering high returns on investment".

PVC is a Capital Market Services (CMS) licensed Fund Manager, founded by Davy J. Goh. Davy has more than three decades of business, banking and finance industry experience serving both local and international companies. His passion with investing and growing Fintechs and innovative businesses led him to start PVC.

OURBOSS is a home-grown food trading company with a regional footprint. It has business interests and connections in the region, especially in Indonesia. Led by, Mr Rizal Rasudin, it boasts a dedicated and highly professional team striving to grow and expand its business both locally and regionally, while also creating value and success for all its stakeholders.

