Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Passive Social Health Surveillance Has Role in Keeping Vulnerable Populations Out of the Hospital Says AJMC® Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Integrating social referral data with claims data in a managed care organization may identify patients at risk for hospital readmissions within 30, 90 and 180 days, according to new research found in the current issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®)

One way to keep people healthier and reduce healthcare costs is to identify patients at risk for hospital readmissions. A recent study published in the current issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) identified the social determinants of health related to vulnerable individuals being readmitted to the hospital for care.

The retrospective observational study examined a managed care organization that created a system of passive social health surveillance whereby a call center referred patients to community services. Linking that information with claims data revealed that individuals who needed any of five social services—financial assistance for utilities, food programs, housing support, transportation, and medication assistance—were 68 percent, 89 percent and 101 percent more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30, 90 and 180 days, respectively.

However, the fifth social need—medication assistance—was not associated with readmissions when looking at each social factor separately.

The study analyzed claims and social service referral data from January 1, 2013, through October 19, 2017, for 27,189 individuals who were insured by WellCare Health Plan’s Medicaid managed care and Medicare Advantage programs and who had access to the company’s Community Connections Help Line (formerly Community Assistance Line).

People calling the Help Line with self-identified social needs either had exhausted their health insurance benefits for services such as food programs, transportation or medication assistance or needed a social service that was not a part of the health plan benefit, such as financial assistance and health literacy programs.

Co-author Nnadozie Emechebe, MPH, of the University of South Florida College of Public Health said, “The study highlights the potential to leverage social care referral data to identify individuals who may be susceptible to hospital readmissions. The study results suggest passive social health surveillance systems operated by managed care organizations could augment existing social screening efforts conducted by primary care providers.”

The passive social health surveillance function highlighted in this study could also be a useful tactic for accountable care organizations (ACOs), the authors noted, because ACOs represent a risk-based financing model of delivering healthcare. The study highlights the potential for nonclinical organizations to support medical and social care integration, the researchers wrote, noting that the findings are also consistent with previous work showing that a variety of social determinants of health relate to inpatient readmissions.

For the full study, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include: The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:51aHow Fraud Analytics Engagement Helped an Insurance Company to Uncover Potential Savings Opportunities | Request a Free Proposal for In-Depth Insights
BU
11:50aMuslim Group Launched ‘Abraham-Friend of God' billboard campaign to coincide with the Muslim Pilgrimage to Mecca
GL
11:50aK12 : Insight Schools of California Begin New Year of New Opportunities
BU
11:47aKORN FERRY : Betting on the Future
PU
11:47aCARNIVAL : St. Thomas Heroes Recognized During Ceremony Aboard Carnival Fascination
PU
11:47aDANONE : Appointment to Danone's Executive Committee:Nigyar MAKHMUDOVA becomes Executive Vice President, Growth & Innovation
AQ
11:46aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 29 July to 03 August 2019
AQ
11:46aSTEWARDSHIP FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:46aEURONEXT : Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Euronext N.v.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts
4EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC : EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY : Half Year Results
5Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group