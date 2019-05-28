Log in
News : Companies
Passport Health : Releases Annual Report on Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations

05/28/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa Top The List for North American International Travelers

Passport Health released its annual report on the top 10 summer travel destinations for North American Travelers. This report is based on data collected from over 200,000 international travelers for 2017 and 2018 summer seasons.

Top Summer Travel Destinations

  1. Kenya
  2. Tanzania
  3. South Africa
  4. Brazil
  5. Peru
  6. India
  7. Thailand
  8. Uganda
  9. Ghana
  10. China

*(Based on sample size of 200,000+ travelers)

“The top travel destinations tend to be consistently at the top of the list for many adventure-seeking travelers,” said Paul Fishburn, Chief Operating Officer at Passport Health. “We find that Africa, Asia and South America continue to be popular places each year, and we’re here to protect travelers from a number of infectious diseases found in the regions.”

Passport Health, the largest provider of travel medicine and vaccination services in North America, along with the CDC, WHO and other health organizations highly recommend vaccinations to all of the top travel destinations. Some recent outbreaks of previously common infections like measles and mumps have been linked to unvaccinated travelers returning from popular destinations across the globe.

In addition, travelers need to be aware of regional diseases such as yellow fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease present in Africa and South America and Japanese encephalitis, a mosquito-borne infection found in Asia. Even more developed countries like Israel or Russia may have special vaccine recommendations for infections like measles, hepatitis A or typhoid. In Brazil (ranked #4 for top 2019 travel destinations), travelers are required to provide proof of immunization to enter the country.

“It’s important to us as healthcare professionals that travelers stay safe at home and abroad,” stated David Tedesco, Passport Health Chairman. “We want to make sure communities are healthy and disease free. Whether it’s personalized advice, vaccinations or medications, our primary goal is to keep individuals, families and communities as healthy and secure as possible.”

About Passport Health:

Passport Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and vaccination services in North America. With over 280 clinic locations, more than 25 years of experience, a commitment to first class medical care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the immunization industry standard. Passport Health’s core services have grown from travel medicine to include passport and visa services, onsite flu clinics, specialty physical exams, routine immunizations, and vaccination record management for the public and private sector.


About