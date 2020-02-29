Log in
Pastors on Point Endorses the Better Choice Measure

02/29/2020 | 08:01am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Days before the March 3 countywide election, Pastors on Point San Diego has officially endorsed Yes on B – the Better Choice Measure – applauding its legally-binding housing affordability commitments. Pastors on Point San Diego joins Yes on B's broad coalition of supporters, local labor groups, housing advocates, public safety officials, business leaders and nearly 40 elected officials from across the County.

(PRNewsfoto/Yes on B)

"Yes on B will ultimately help address our region's housing crisis by providing San Diego's working families with affordable housing opportunities, which have become rare in our region," said Dr. William Benson, President of Pastors on Point San Diego. "But this will only be possible if we come together to vote Yes on B – the Better Choice measure – during the Primary Election on March 3."

If approved by voters, Measure B will provide 2,135 homes for the San Diego region, more than 60% of which will be affordably-priced for working San Diego families. Measure B is a better choice than the current General Plan designation that allows for up to 2 million square-feet of retail and office buildings and 99 luxury estates to be built on this property.

Yes on B would instead create a carbon neutral community with 1,209 acres of permanently preserved open space, 36 acres of parks and 19 miles of trails. San Diego County voters have the opportunity to uphold the County Board of Supervisor's unanimous approval of this community by voting Yes on Measure B on March 3rd.

Ad paid for by Yes on B for a Better Choice: A coalition of first responders, fire safety experts, housing advocates, elected officials, business leaders and taxpayers. Committee major funding from Newland Sierra, LLC

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pastors-on-point-endorses-the-better-choice-measure-301013737.html

SOURCE Yes on B


© PRNewswire 2020
