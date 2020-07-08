Pat McAfee Inc. and FanDuel Group Expand Partnership, Announce First-Ever Official Partnership Between Legal Sportsbook and Sports Media Personality

FanDuel and McAfee Are Leveling Up from a Successful Affiliate Relationship to a Partnership featuring Gambling Category Exclusives, Integrated Media, Content Collaboration, and Distribution

Today, FanDuel Group and Pat McAfee Inc. announced a broader extension of their relationship, designating FanDuel the full category exclusive sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, and horse racing provider for Pat McAfee Inc. A robust expansion of their current agreement, the announcement marks the first-of-its-kind official partnership between a legal Sportsbook and sports media personality.

FanDuel will now be a distributor of Pat McAfee content via FanDuel's owned and operated platforms. In addition, FanDuel and Pat McAfee are coming together to further bring sports betting into a legal, safe environment and deepen McAfee's relationship with the growing sports betting category. To further bring the partnership to life, FanDuel will be offering special odds boosts and unique promotions for FanDuel Sportsbook customers created by McAfee himself, giving sports fans a fun way to engage with McAfee throughout the year. The two parties will also work together to develop new talent under Pat McAfee Inc. to build a differentiated influencer network.

Watch Pat McAfee’s announcement on Twitter here.

"Pat McAfee is a star in the sports media world," said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer of FanDuel Group. "Our ability to evolve how we work together from a very successful affiliate relationship into a full-blown media partnership is something ground-breaking and incredibly exciting for McAfee fans and sports fans nationwide.”

As part of the new, multi-year partnership, FanDuel becomes a fully ingrained part of Pat McAfee Inc., including Pat McAfee's daily shows, social media content, and podcasts. FanDuel will distribute the Pat McAfee Show airing nightly at 10 pm ET on SportsGrid which can be found on OTT providers such as Roku, Pluto, Xumo, and more. The Pat McAfee Show will also air on TVG -- FanDuel's nationally distributed horse racing television network that includes TVG, TVG2, and the Watch TVG OTT App -- with additional clips distributed on FanDuel owned and operated digital properties, syndication network, and social media channels.

"Pat has delivered incredible results and proves to be a key asset as we continue to elevate our media strategy," said Adam Kaplan, VP of Digital Content, FanDuel Group. "With the energy that Pat and his team bring, combined with his positive and uplifting approach to entertainment, I can’t think of anyone better to be the face of our brand and content network.”

"FanDuel has been an amazing partner of ours for the past year, and I've loved everything I've done with them whether it was helping launch mobile sports betting here in Indiana or the Spread The Love promotions," said Pat McAfee. "With this expanded partnership and FanDuel’s distribution and media muscle I can’t think of a better place to reach and entertain sports fanatics. Together we will take the fan experience to new heights. I'm pumped for what the future brings."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

